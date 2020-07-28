COVID-19 UPDATE – July 27, 2020

As of July 27, Alberta Health has confirmed 304 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours.

There are 30 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage drops to 78% from 81%.

Albertans are encouraged to take the online assessment test to see if they should be tested for COVID-19.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 44 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 120 cases and 54 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 51 cases with 10 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) hold with a total of 24 cases and 9 of them active cases.

The city of Grand Prairie has a total of 30 cases and 9 are active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 21 cases and drops to 8 active cases.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with a total of 6 cases with 5 active.

The city of Fort McMurray gains new active cases for a total of 57 and 3 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) holds at 3 cases and 2 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to a total of 8 cases with 2 active.

MD of Lesser Slave River (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) removes the case it reported on July 27 bringing it back down to a total of 5 cases and 0 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) reports it’s first new case since June 16, 2020 for a total of 7 and 1 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 of them active.

MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) reports a new case for a total of 73 and 1 active.

The town of Hinton reports a new case for a total of 4 and 1 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) reports a new case for a total of 4 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with 10 total cases and 1 active case.

Lac La Biche holds at a total of 1 case and 1 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) holds at a total of 1 case and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 21 municipalities.

There are now over 10,390 cases in Alberta, and 186 deaths in Alberta (115 in Calgary Zone, 37 in Edmonton zone, 17 in North Zone, 16 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 10,390 cases, 88 are in the hospital and 17 are in ICU (Intensive Care). Hospitalization numbers are seeing a decrease in numbers since July 16 when numbers were over 100. 8,774 cases have recovered, which drops to 78% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,430 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:730, Edmonton:279, Central:162, South:142, North:110.

There has been 8 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours. 6 in the Edmonton Zone, and 2 in the South Zone.

Canada has 114,597 confirmed cases. There have been 8,901 deaths recorded.

There have been 99,860 recovered cases in Canada and drops to 94% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 4,225,687 confirmed cases. There are 146,546 deaths recorded and 1,325,804 recovered cases, which holds at 33%.

There are 16,396,954 cases worldwide. There are 651,902 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 9,512,561 cases recovered globally, which holds at 60%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(2,442,375), India (1,435,453), Russia(816,680), and South Africa (452,529). No other country has reached the 450,000 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(87,618), followed by the United Kingdom (45,844), Mexico (44,022) and Italy (35,112). No other country has reached the 35,000 mark. Canada drops to 15th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,838,431), US (1,325,804), India (917,568), Russia (602,249) and Chile(319,954). All other countries are below 310,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be July 29.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.