COVID-19 UPDATE – December 21, 2020

As of December 21, Alberta Health confirmed 1,240 new cases in Alberta since Dec. 19.

There are 235 new cases in the North Zone since Dec 19.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 36 hours.

4,838 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 81% of the cases.

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

Seton – Jasper Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Extendicare St. Paul

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Heimstaed Lodge, La Crete

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Chevron worksite, Fox Creek

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Core Childcare Society, Edson

Elders Caring Shelter Society, Grande Prairie

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Peace River Correctional Facility

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

St. Paul Abilities Network

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor MacKay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

—————————————————————————————————————-

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

AHS reported 448 schools (19% of the schools in Alberta) with 1 or more cases, but only 369 schools (310 outbreaks) have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 36 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2-4 infectious cases in the school. There are 59 regions on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

129 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 17 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 7 schools on the WATCH list.

December 21, 2020

For definitions of terminology please click here.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 397case(s).

alberta.ca

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,129 cases and down to 195active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 689 cases and holds with 125 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 250 cases and 108 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 321 cases and down to 89 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 216 cases and 61 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 218 cases and 51 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 123 cases and 50 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 381 cases and down to 48 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 180 cases and down to 48 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 115 cases and down to 45 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 168 cases and down to 43 active cases.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 79 cases and 32 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 174 cases and down to 31 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) removes 11 cases for a total of 104 cases and moves up to 25 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 128 cases and down to 24 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 471 cases and 23 active cases.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 84 cases and down to 23 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 118 cases and down to 20 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds with a total of 210 cases and moves down to 19 active cases.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 174 cases and down to 13 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 95 cases and down to 12 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 53 cases and 11 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 31 cases and down to 10 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 89 cases and 9 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 116 cases and holds at 6 active.

Improvement District No. 24 (Wood Buffalo) (located in the northeastern corner of Alberta along the NWT border and includes Wood Buffalo National Park) holds with a total of 5 cases and 5 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) holds with a total of 57 cases and 4 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 44 cases and down to 4 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) gains a new case for a total of 99 and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 9 and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 8 municipalities.

There are 91,459 reported cases in Alberta, and 860 deaths in Alberta (436 in Edmonton zone, 275 in Calgary Zone, 60 in North Zone, 54 in the South Zone, 34 in the Central Zone, 1 unknown). Of the 91,459 cases, 795 are in the hospital including 151 in ICU (Intensive Care). 71,434 cases have recovered, which moves up to 79% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 6.8%.

There are 19,165 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:9,147, Calgary:6,748, Central:1,551, North:1,137, South:461, Unknown:121.

There have been 45 new deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 36 hours. Of the 45 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the North Zone, 4 in the Central Zone, 8 in the Calgary Zone, and 31 in the Edmonton Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 515,314 confirmed cases. There have been 14,331 deaths recorded.

There have been 423,621recovered cases in Canada and moves up to 85% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 18,425,166 confirmed cases. There are 326,312 deaths recorded and 10,733,515 recovered cases, which holds at 59%.

There are 77,269,379 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,700,399 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 54,284,837 cases recovered globally, which holds at 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (10,055,560), Brazil (7,263,619), Russia (2,850,042) and France (2,535,716). No other country has reached the 2,500,000 mark. Canada moves up to 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (187,291), India (145,810), Mexico (118,202), Italy (69,214). No other country has reached the 69,000 mark. The UK has reached 67,718. Canada holds at 23rd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: the US (10,733,515), India (9,606,111), Brazil (6,469,310), Russia (2,273,510), Turkey (1,834,705). All other countries are below 1,800,000 recovered cases.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and have been in effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next full update will be December 23. Mini-updates may occur between full updates and will only contain North Zone numbers and/or breaking news.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

December 21, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.