COVID-19 UPDATE – July 22, 2020

As of July 22, Alberta Health has confirmed 133 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours. July 21 there were 141.

There are 7 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours. July 21, there were 18.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage moves up to 81%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 38 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 96 cases and 39 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) is on the WATCH list with a total of 23 cases and 13 of them active cases.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 20 cases with 11 active cases.

The city of Grand Prairie has a total of 26 cases and 8 are active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 44 cases with 4 active cases.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) has a total of 4 cases and 2 of them active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) holds at 2 cases, both of them active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 3 cases with 2 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to 10 total cases and 2 active cases.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves back up to a total of 7 cases with 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) reports it’s first case and it is active.

Lac La Biche also reports it’s first case and it is active.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 9,861 cases in Alberta, and 174 deaths in Alberta (115 in Calgary Zone, 28 in Edmonton zone, 17 in North Zone, 13 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 9,861 cases, 102 are in the hospital and 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 8,436 cases have recovered, which drops to 87% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,251 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:635, Edmonton:236, South:135, Central:153, North:86.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. 3 in the Edmonton Zone, and 1 in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 112,240 confirmed cases. There have been 8,870 deaths recorded.

There have been 98,142 recovered cases in Canada holds at 95% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 3,882,167 confirmed cases. There are 141,677 deaths recorded and 1,182,018 recovered cases, which moves up to 32%.

There are 15,056,149 cases worldwide. There are 619,784 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 8,557,991 cases recovered globally, which holds at 59%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(2,159,654), India (1,193,078), Russia(787,846), and South Africa (394,948). No other country has reached the 390,000 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(81,487), followed by the United Kingdom (45,586), Mexico (41,190) and Italy (35,082). No other country has reached the 35,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,579,194), US (1,182,018), India (753,050), Russia (570,984) and Chile(306,816). All other countries are below 305,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be July 24.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.