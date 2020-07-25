COVID-19 UPDATE – July 24, 2020

As of July 24, Alberta Health has confirmed 111 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours. July 23 there were 114.

There are 5 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours. July 23, there were 14.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage holds at 81%.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, there have long terms outcomes to patients recovering from the virus. Patients have a higher risk of diabetes and evidence of lung damage are appearing.

20% of the cases in Alberta has been in the 30-39 age group. 19% has been the 40-49 age group. There are a higher number of males who have contracted COVID-19 compared to females.

Masks are not being made mandatory by the Alberta government and it is up to individual municipalities to implement any mandatory mask use. Calgary and Edmonton have declared that masks are mandatory in all municipal buildings and on the transit systems. There is currently nothing mandated in any municipality in the North Zone. People are being urged to wear masks when the 2 metre social distancing guideline can not be met.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 40 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 107 cases and 45 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds with a total of 20 cases and drops to 10 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) has been removed from the WATCH list with a total of 24 cases and 9 of them active cases.

The city of Grand Prairie has a total of 28 cases and 9 are active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 6 cases with 5 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 44 cases with 4 active cases.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) moves up to 3 cases and 2 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) has a total of 4 cases and 1 of them active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds with a total of 7 cases with 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with 10 total cases and 1 active case.

Lac La Biche holds at a total of 1 case and 1 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) enters the scene with it’s first reported active case.

MD of Lesser Slave River (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) reports it’s first new active case since May 7, 2020 for a total of 6 cases and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) reported it’s first case on July 21 but has now been removed.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are now over 10 thousand cases in Alberta(10,086), and 178 deaths in Alberta (115 in Calgary Zone, 31 in Edmonton zone, 17 in North Zone, 14 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 10,086 cases, 95 are in the hospital and 19 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 8,567 cases have recovered, which drops to 86% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,341 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:703, Edmonton:232, Central:167, South:141, North:90.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. 3 in the Edmonton Zone, and 1 in the South Zone.

Provincial breakdown for July 24 was not available at time of posting.

Canada has 113,206 confirmed cases. There have been 8,881 deaths recorded.

There have been 98,873 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 95% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 4,024,492 confirmed cases. There are 143,868 deaths recorded and 1,261,624 recovered cases, which moves up to 33%.

There are 15,656,042 cases worldwide. There are 636,848 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 8,952,534 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 60%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(2,287,475), India (1,288,108), Russia(799,499), and South Africa (421,996). No other country has reached the 420,000 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(84,082), followed by the United Kingdom (45,762), Mexico (42,645) and Italy (35,097). No other country has reached the 35,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,664,391), US (1,261,624), India (817,209), Russia (587,728) and Chile(313,696). All other countries are below 310,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be July 27.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.