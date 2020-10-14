COVID-19 UPDATE – October 13, 2020

As of October 13, Alberta Health has confirmed 763 new cases in Alberta in the last 96 hours. 236=Oct 10, 259=Oct 11, 246=Oct 12, 220=Oct 13.

There are 52new cases in the North Zone over the last 96 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

1413 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops down to 92% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Supportive living/home living sites

Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort Mackay

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Family gatherings, La Crete

Private gathering, Bonnyville

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following chart. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

88 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 96 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school. 21 schools are on the WATCH list.

Definitions for confirmed cases in schools:

Alert (1 case)

Parents will be notified by their child’s school as soon as one confirmed case is identified within the school. This is known as an alert. These are not currently included in the map.

Outbreak (2+ cases)

An outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school. Any school meeting this definition will be reported on the map.

Outbreak over

A school outbreak is declared over when there have been no new confirmed cases in a school for 28 days.

There are 6 outbreaks reported in the North Zone.

October 13, 2020

1 City Of Airdrie Watch Coopers Crossing School 2 City Of Calgary Watch St. Wilfrid Elementary School 3 City Of Calgary Watch Clarence Sansom School 4 City Of Calgary Watch Nelson Mandela High School 5 City Of Calgary Watch Canyon Meadows School 6 City Of Calgary Watch Ecole de la Rose Sauvage 7 City Of Edmonton Watch Archbishop O’Leary 8 City Of Edmonton Watch Centre High 9 City Of Edmonton Watch Ross Sheppard High School 10 City Of Edmonton Watch Vimy Ridge 11 City Of Edmonton Watch Highlands School 12 City Of Edmonton Watch Austin O’Brien 13 City Of Edmonton Watch Harry Ainlay School 14 City Of Edmonton Watch Queen Elizabeth School 15 City Of Edmonton Watch Louis St. Laurent 16 City Of Edmonton Watch Edmonton Islamic Academy 17 City Of Edmonton Watch M. E. LaZerte School 18 City Of Edmonton Watch Headway School Society of Alberta 19 City Of St. Albert Watch Elmer S Gish School 20 Strathcona County Watch Bev Facey Community High School 21 Town Of Cochrane Watch RancheView School 22 City Of Airdrie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Northcott Prairie School 23 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 24 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Saddle Ridge School 25 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Apostles of Jesus 26 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Glenmeadows School 27 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Benedict School 28 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Monsignor E. L. Doyle Elementary School 29 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Peter Lougheed School 30 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Vista Heights School 31 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Monterey Park School 32 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Our Lady of the Assumption School 33 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) King George School 34 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Central Memorial High School 35 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole La Mosaique 36 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) John G Diefenbaker High School 37 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Rundle School 38 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Connaught School 39 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Janus Academy 40 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Northmount School 41 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity 42 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Oscar Romero Catholic High School 43 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lillian Osborne High School 44 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) McNally School 45 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Waverley School 46 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Cardinal Collins High School Academic Centre 47 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Millwoods Christian School 48 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) H. E. Beriault 49 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Christ the King School 50 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Oliver School

51 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Kirkness School 52 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Matthew 53 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Aldergrove School 54 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Brendan School 55 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Calder School 56 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dr. Donald Massey School 57 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Bishop Savaryn 58 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) J Percy Page School 59 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Archbishop MacDonald 60 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Vladimir Elementary School 61 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Archbishop Joseph MacNeil 62 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Soraya Hafez School 63 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) AlBaqir Academy 64 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Evansdale School 65 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Jasper Place School 66 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Michael Strembitsky School 67 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dickinsfield School 68 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Maria Goretti 69 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. John Bosco 70 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Thomas More Academy 71 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Victoria School 72 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Scott Robertson School 73 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Norwood School 74 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Eastglen School 75 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Rosslyn School 76 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Aurora School 77 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Steinhauer School 78 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Tipaskan School 79 City Of St. Albert Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Richard S Fowler Catholic Junior High School 80 Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Springfield Elementary School 81 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Gabriel School 82 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Sister Mary Phillps Elementary School 83 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity High School 84 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Good Shepherd Community School 85 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Elsie Yanik Catholic School 86 Strathcona County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Mills Haven Elementary School 87 Strathcona County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lakeland Ridge School 88 Town Of Strathmore Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Trinity Christian Academy

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 110 case(s).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 146 cases and 41 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 298 cases and drops down to 23 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 53 cases and 8 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 415 cases and drops down to 7 active cases.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 67 cases and drops to 5 active cases.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 8 cases and 4 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) gains 3 new cases for a total of 14 and 3 active. These are the the first new cases since September 24th.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 28 cases and 3 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) gains 3 new cases since August 24th for a total of 51 and 3 active.

Lac La Biche moves up to a total of 4 cases and 3 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 18 cases and 3 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 67 cases and 3 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 92 cases and drops down to 2 active.

MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 75 cases and 2 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds at 13 cases and drops to 3 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 4 cases and 2 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) removes a case to a total of 12 cases and 2 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) holds with a total of cases and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) gains a new cases for a total of 17 and 1 active.

The municipality of Jasper gains its first new case since August 10th for a total of 15 and 1 active.

The town of Hinton gains its first new case since July 28 for a total of 8 and 1 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 57 and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) moves up to a total of 3 and 1 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 18 cases and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with a total of 18 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 13 municipalities.

There are 20,956 reported cases in Alberta, and 286 deaths in Alberta (132 in Calgary Zone, 86 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 26 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 20,956 cases, 97 are in the hospital and 13 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 18,055 cases have recovered, which drops down to 87% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 2,615 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:1,444, Calgary:754, North:127, South:160, Central:109, Unknown:21.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 96 hours. 1 in the Calgary Zone (Foothills Medical Centre) and 3 in the Edmonton Zone (Misericordia Community Hospital).

The provincial breakdown was not available at time of posting.

Canada has 186,881 confirmed cases. There have been 9,654 deaths recorded.

There have been 157,486 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 89% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 7,787,548 confirmed cases. There are 214,446 deaths recorded and 3,106,769 recovered cases, which holds at 41%.

There are 38,006,121 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,083,875 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 26,354,211 cases recovered globally, which drops down to 71%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (7,175,880), Brazil (5,103,408), Russia (1,318,783), and Colombia (919,084). Argentina has reached 903,730 and Spain has reached 896,086. No other country has reached the 890,000 mark. Canada drops to 27th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (150,689), India (109,856), Mexico (83,945), United Kingdom (43,108). No other country has reached the 43,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (6,227,295), Brazil (4,526,393), US (3,106,769), Russia (1,027,348), Colombia (806,703). All other countries are below 800,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be October 16.

COVID-19 Update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health – October 13, 2020.

Dr. Hinshaw is concerned about the increase in numbers of COVID-19. Starting October 14, testing will be done by appointment only which can be made online. The updated restrictions for the Edmonton Zone will not see results for about 2 weeks. Health Quality Council has a survey to see what your experience has been with COVID-19.