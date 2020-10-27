COVID-19 UPDATE – October 26, 2020

As of October 26, Alberta Health has confirmed 1,440 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours. 364=Oct 24, 572=Oct 25, 504=Oct 26.

There are 116 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

1545 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops to 83% of the cases.

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Supportive living/home living sites

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper

Family gatherings, La Crete

Private gathering, Bonnyville

RCMP detachment, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

—————————————————————————————————————-

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

101 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 72 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

36 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 3 outbreaks reported in the North Zone.

October 26, 2020

Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Springfield Elementary School

Municipality Of Jasper Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Jasper Junior Senior High School

Westlock County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Richard F Staples Secondary School

For definitions of terminology please click here.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 133 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 242 cases and 91 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 343 cases and 44 active. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 31 cases and 23 active. Westlock County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 34 cases and 18 active. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 82 cases and 15 active cases.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 32 cases and 14 active. Jasper has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 22 cases and 13 active. The city of Cold Lake has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 27 cases and 12 active. The MD of Spirit River has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 30 cases and 11 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 61 cases and 9 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 16 cases and 8 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 71 cases and 7 active. Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo along with the city of Fort McMurray have been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 414 cases and down to 6 active cases.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 24 cases and 6 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 23 and 5 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 33 cases and 5 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 21 cases and 4 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 8 cases and 4 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 96 cases and 3 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 11 cases and 3 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 15 cases and 3 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 15 cases and 3 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) gains a new case for a total of 6 and 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami)gains a new case for a total of 76 and 1 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 53 cases and 1 active.

The town of Whitecourt gains it’s first new case since June 9 for a total of 2 and 1 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 59 cases and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) moves up to a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 10 municipalities.

There are 25,733 reported cases in Alberta, and 307 deaths in Alberta (139 in Calgary Zone, 98 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 27 in the South Zone, 8 in the Central Zone). Of the 25,733 cases, 118 are in the hospital and 16 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 20,949 cases have recovered, which drops to 82% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 4,477 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:2,179, Calgary:1,549, South:255, North:311, Central:162, Unknown:21.

There have been 7 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours. 4 in the Edmonton Zone and 3 in the Calgary Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 220,213 confirmed cases. There have been 9,973 deaths recorded.

There have been 184,306 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 88% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 8,617,022 confirmed cases. There are 224,601 deaths recorded and 3,460,455 recovered cases, which holds at 41%.

There are 43,399,252 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,157,802 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 29,098,191 cases recovered globally, which drops to 69%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (7,909,959), Brazil (5,394,128), Russia (1,520,800), and France (1,209,079). No other country has reached the 1,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 30th. The UK is seeing a surge in numbers and is back in the top ten.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (157,134), India (119,014), Mexico (88,924), United Kingdom (45,088). No other country has reached the 45,000 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (7,137,228), Brazil (4,526,393), US (3,460,455), Russia (1,140,333), Colombia (924,044). All other countries are below 920,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be October 29.

