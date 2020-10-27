Today in High Prairie – October 28, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 28, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 28, 2020

Brittany Patrick

Evelyn Trudel

Tanisha Cunningham

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 28, 2020

Hanako Nagao

Mathew Dery

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 28

1756 – ALF, Fictional Character

1902 – Elsa Lanchester, Bride of Frankenstein

1914 – Jonas Salk, Created the Polio Vaccine

1915 – Dody Goodman, Mary Hartman Comedian

1917 – Jack Soo, Barney Miller Actor

1925 – Leonard Starr, Little Orphan Annie Drawer

1929 – Marcel Bozzuffi, The French Connection Actor

1936 – Charlie Daniels, Devil Went Down to Georgia

1944 – Dennis Franz, Hill Street Blues Actor

1945 – Wayne Fontana, Groovy Kind of Love Rocker

1949 – Caitlyn Jenner, Famous Transgender Figure

1955 – Bill Gates, Founder, CEO or Microsoft

1955 – Indira Nooyi, Pepsi CEO

1962 – Daphne Zuniga, Melrose Place Actress

1967 – Julia Roberts, Erin Brockovich Actress

This Day in Local History – October 28

Oct. 28, 1912: A meeting to organize a hockey club is held at the Western Hotel in Grouard.

Oct. 28, 1914: The Grouard Curling Club is formed.

Oct. 28, 1915: The Grouard Royal Bank closes.

Oct. 28, 1915: The Grouard News reports the Western Hotel is being dismantled and moved to High Prairie by Nic Smith.

Oct. 28, 1932: Nurse Joyce Coleman arrives in the Joussard district to administer health care to nearby schools and accessible reserves.

Oct. 28, 1962: The NPHL meets to plan for the coming season and hears that Fairview has decided to join the SPHL.

Oct. 28, 1969: The High Prairie Hospital Auxiliary meets and reports that a modern Bible has been places in each room.

Oct. 28, 1978: St. Andrew’s School teams win both the girl’s and boy’s volleyball titles at their own tournament. Both teams defeat Faust in the final.

Oct. 28, 1981: South Peace News reports that a $1 million alcohol rehab centre will be built in Grouard. It is eventually known as Kapown Centre.

Oct. 28, 1985: The second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984, begins after an adjournment. Testimony hears another crash is likely to happen if Wapiti doesn’t change its operation practices. Pilots also testify they flew in poor weather in fear of being fired.

Oct. 28, 1986: The Valleyview Jets phone NPHL president Wayne Forrester telling him that they pull out of the NPHL for the coming season.

Oct. 28, 1987: South Peace News reports the year’s 70 forest fires make it the busiest year on record.

Oct. 28, 2000: Mike Tookey records eight assists to lead the visiting Peace River Stampeders to a 12-4 win over the High Prairie Regals in NPHL action. The Stamps would later forfeit the game due to the use of an ineligible player.

Oct. 28, 2001: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires win four straight games and first place at a tournament in Slave Lake. High Prairie defeats Slave Lake in the opening game 5-1 and in the final 6-3.

Oct. 28, 2005: Ernest and Corine L’Heureux of Joussrd celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Oct. 28, 2015: Ron Matula is sworn in as the new councillor for Big Meadow – Enilda at Big Lakes County’s organizational meeting.

Oct. 28, 2015: South Peace News features the efforts of Jennifer Anderson to form a Community Christmas Choir.

Oct. 28, 2016: The High Prairie Regals fold on the eve of the beginning of the NPHL season, citing lack of players and sponsorship.

Oct. 28, 2016: Michael Bernard Jackman, 40, is sentenced to 28 months in jail in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench for killing Dale Richard Davis at Swan River First Nation. Jackman pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

This Day in World History – October 28

1492 – Christopher Columbus sights Cuba and claims it for Spain.

1726 – “Gulliver’s Travels” by Jonathan Swift is published.

1746 – Peruvian city of Lima demolished by earthquake.

1790 – New York gives up claims to Vermont for $30,000.

1793 – Eli Whitney applies for a patent on cotton gin.

1858 – R.H. Macy & Co. opens 1st store in New York City.

1886 – Statue of Liberty dedicated.

1904 – St. Louis police try a new investigation method – fingerprints!

1913 – “Krazy Kat” comic strip by George Herriman debuts.

1918 – Czechoslovakia gains independence as Austria-Hungary breaks up.

1924 – White Sox beat NY Giants 8-4 in Dublin, less than 20 fans attend.

1927 – Tito begins 7-month jail sentence in Croatia.

1934 – Brooklyn & Pittsburgh play a penalty free NFL game.

1940 – Meeting between Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in Florence.

1961 – Ground broken for Shea Stadium for NY Mets.

1962 – Radio Moscow reports nuclear missiles in Cuba deactivated.

1966 – Belgium’s Gaston Roelants runs 12-4/5 miles in 1 hour.

1971 – Great Britain becomes 6th nation to have a satellite in orbit.

1978 – Bobby Orr scores his last career NHL goal [vs Detroit].

1992 – Lee Jang Rim predicts today will be the end of the world!

1994 – Japanese space probe Sakigake passes Earth for 3rd time.

2015 – WHO ranks TB alongside HIV as world’s deadliest infectious disease.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 28, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might wake up this morning and decide your home is a total wreck. The desire to spend the day cleaning and sprucing up your house might prove almost obsessive. Do what you have to do, but don’t get so caught up that you forget about the big picture. Whatever you do today, view it in its proper perspective. The world won’t end if your house isn’t flawlessly clean.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Extra time and attention that you have been devoting to your career should pay off about now. You’ve worked hard to be where you are, and you aren’t through climbing the ladder of success just yet. You aren’t likely to rest on your laurels. Today you might spend a lot of time planning your next goal. A little ingenuity will definitely pay off here. Use whatever advantages you have.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An older male visitor could contact you, possibly offering to help you with some work that needs to be done. Family members may have abandoned you for the day to go out and do their own thing. You will welcome the offer. Practical matters, such as the household budget, might need attention, so set aside some time to work out the details.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might perform some service to people who live in your neighbourhood. Perhaps you will chauffeur people around to do their shopping. Perhaps you will help people with household tasks. Pets may also need some attention. Whatever it is, you will enjoy helping in whatever way is possible, and be appreciated as well. Expect to have a very busy day. You will certainly sleep soundly tonight.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Meticulous and sincere effort on your part may have led to a recent increase in income. Today you might be thinking of reworking your budget. While others might throw caution to the wind at a time like this, today you might go too far in the opposite direction. Be careful and realistic, but don’t be overly frugal. You’ve worked hard to get where you are, and you deserve a reward.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A sense of duty toward family members, children, and your sweetheart may cause you to take on responsibilities today you wouldn’t normally assume. Sincere efforts on behalf of those you care about are likely to bring the results you want. It won’t just make you happy but will also please those you are helping. This not only makes you feel appreciated, it will also boost your physical strength.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Emotions stemming from past experiences might cause you to assume undue responsibilities, particularly concerning family members. This is fine as long as you realize what you’re doing is as much for you as for the other person. Whatever tasks you assume may allow you to release old traumas and give form to your plans and ambitions. And don’t be surprised if those you help today go to bat for you later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Relatives or neighbours may come to you today asking for favours. Some may know exactly what buttons to push in order to get you to do what they want. Don’t be sucked into guilt or other negative emotions. Help others if you wish, but recognize you’re doing it because you want to and not because you feel you have to. You might even learn something about yourself in the process.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A temporary lack of belief in your abilities might have you hesitating to start a project or take on a task you’d normally snap up. This could involve something you’ve wanted to try or helping someone else. Your faith in yourself should never flag, but if it does, it’s important to remember hard work can be as important as talent – and you aren’t afraid of that!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A phone conversation with someone who lives far away might have you feeling a bit sad, reflecting on how much you miss that person. This can lead to pondering about your life. You might question the direction you seem to be moving in and consider other possible options. You’re likely to be cautious when it comes to making final decisions. You will consider every detail.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might be in a reflective and meditative mood. You may think about mundane matters, such as how to increase your income, or more complex issues, such as the purpose of life. You aren’t likely to want to do much socializing today. It’s probably the perfect day to stay in, relax, and enjoy your own company. Reading could prove especially informative now.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Obligations to friends and groups could interfere with time you want to spend with your partner. A number of people in your home might demand more of your time, energy, and attention, and you might find this disconcerting. You’re no one’s servant. You’re entitled to enjoy yourself. Save some time for your mate at the end of the day.