COVID-19 UPDATE – September 21, 2020

As of September 21, Alberta Health has confirmed 465 new cases in Alberta in the last 96 hours. Sept 18=107, Sept 19=119, Sept 20=102, Sept 21=137.

There are 46 new cases in the North Zone over the last 96 hours.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

1115 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 86% of the cases.

—————————————————————————————————————-

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following charts. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

19 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 96 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school. This is not necessarily cases from in-school transmission. 81 schools in Alberta have 1 or more cases that attended school while infectious.

There have been two outbreaks in the North Zone.

September 18, 2020

1 City Of Calgary Watch St. Wilfrid Elementary School 2 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Notre Dame High School 3 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 4 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Henry Wise Wood High School 5 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Auburn Bay School 6 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Crescent Heights High School 7 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chris Akkerman School 8 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Centre High 9 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ross Sheppard High School 10 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) McNally School 11 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Waverley School 12 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chinook High School 13 Town Of Okotoks Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Foothills Composite High School

September 21, 2020

1 City Of Calgary Watch St. Wilfrid Elementary School 2 City Of Edmonton Watch Vimy Ridge 3 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Notre Dame High School 4 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 5 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Henry Wise Wood High School 6 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Auburn Bay School 7 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Crescent Heights High School 8 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chris Akkerman School 9 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Saddle Ridge School 10 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Apostles of Jesus 11 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Centre High 12 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ross Sheppard High School 13 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) McNally School 14 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Waverley School 15 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chinook High School 16 City Of St. Albert Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Richard S Fowler Catholic Junior High School 17 Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Springfield Elementary School 18 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Gabriel School 19 Town Of Okotoks Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Foothills Composite High School

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 73 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 225 cases and moves down to 44 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 388 cases and moves down to 43 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 54 cases and down to 25 active. The County of Northern Lights is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 34 cases and 20 active. Smoky Lake County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 87 cases and holds at 9 active.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 98 cases and moves down to 7 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 54 cases and 6 active cases.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 17 cases and holds at 4 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 65 cases and holds with 4 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, are on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to 10 cases and holds at 3 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to 15 cases and 3 active case.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 10 cases and holds at 3 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 25 cases and moves down to 2 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 14 cases and down to 2 active. 1 death was reported on September 18.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 7 cases and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds at 11 cases and drops to 1 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 12 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 20 municipalities.

There are 16,739 reported cases in Alberta, and 256 deaths in Alberta (121 in Calgary Zone, 69 in Edmonton zone, 34 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 16,739 cases, 51 are in the hospital and 9 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 15,024 cases have recovered, which holds at 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,459 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:747, Calgary:462, North:181, South:45, Central:20, Unknown:4.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 96 hours. 1 in the MD of Lesser Slave River No. 124 and 1 in the Calgary Zone at the Foothills Medical Centre where 18 cases are linked.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Canada has 145,415 confirmed cases. There have been 9,228 deaths recorded.

There have been 125,534 recovered cases in Canada and drops to 92% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 6,831,22 confirmed cases. There are 199,766 deaths recorded and 2,590,695 recovered cases, which holds at 39%.

There are 31,181,782 cases worldwide. There are 962,266 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 21,300,501 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 74%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (5,487,580), Brazil (4,544,629), Russia (1,105,048), and Peru (768,895). Colombia has reached 765,076. No other country has reached the 740,000 mark. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (136,895), India (87,882), Mexico (73,493), United Kingdom (41,877). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 19th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (4,396,399), Brazil (3,963,446), US (2,590,695), Russia (909,026), Colombia (633,199). Peru has reached 607,837. All other countries are below 600,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be September 22.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

COVID-19 Update – Chief Medical Officer – September 21, 2020

Information on what a cohort is and on school outbreaks.