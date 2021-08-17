High Prairie Gospel Sing returns Aug. 29

Liz Fraser, left, sings with Cliff Nafziger, who plays guitar at the last High Prairie Community Gospel Sing on Sept. 29, 2019.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Community Gospel Sing in High Prairie returns after two years.



Last held in September 2019, the event will be resurrected Aug. 29 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie from 6-8 p.m.



“COVID-19 restrictions have ended and it’s about time churches get together as a church community,” says Pastor Brian Gilroy, who organizes the event and initiated the program in 2014.



“We will have a variety of music.



“Somebody is willing to play piano so we can sing favourite hymns, so that will be special.”



Others are invited to serve in song.



“If any Christian groups or individuals want to minister in music, we will gladly welcome them,” Gilroy says.



Gospel Sings have been held the fifth Sunday of the month.



People have the option to wear face masks for COVID-19.



“We want people to come out and they need to be comfortable if they want to wear masks or not,” Gilroy says.



Since the first event on Nov. 30, 2014, the Gospel Sing attracted up to 120 people from various churches and the community.



Plenty of opportunity during the two-hour service is given to sing hymns and choruses and fun songs for children of all ages.



During the event Gilroy leads in corporate prayer for the community, government and other local issues and concerns. Time for fellowship and food will follow.



For more information, phone Gilroy at (780) 523-4942 or (780) 523-8284.