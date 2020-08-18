Regional recreation survey launched for HP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A survey to help determine future needs and priorities for recreation in the High Prairie region is expected to be released in the third week of August.



The High Prairie and District Recreation Review Committee invites residents to complete the survey that will be posted on the websites of the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County.



“The survey will help us develop a recreation master plan with a shared vision for recreation and guide the town and county in future development of recreation programs, services and facilities for all residents,” says High Prairie Councillor Debbie Rose, who chairs the committee.



“We are looking for community members and stakeholders to identify key objectives, concerns, needs, challenges, opportunities and priority issues that must be addressed in the plan.



“We would like to hear what resident and recreation users have to say about recreation planning for the region.”



Rose updated town council at its regular meeting Aug. 11.



The committee met with the town planner from Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency (MMSA) and received an update on the master plan strategy and process, she says.



“We’re trying to make better use of what we have,” says Big Lakes County Councillor Don Charrois, who is one county representative on the committee.



“We’re trying to put a master plan together.”



Charrois updated county council at its regular meeting Aug. 12.



“The purpose of this committee is to develop a clear and concise plan that will provide direction to the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County councils and staff regarding future development, redevelopment and enhancements of the parks system, open spaces, recreational facilities and recreation programs,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



Rose says county member at-large John Paddon and town member at-large Colleen McAloon participated in the meeting.



County council officially appointed Paddon on Aug. 12, to replace Roberta Hunt of Kinuso, who withdrew her name after she was appointed July 22.



For more information on the survey, visit the town website at www.highprairie.ca or the county website at www.biglakescounty.ca.