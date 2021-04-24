Time to end COVID lockdown, say freedom supporters

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Many Alberta citizens oppose the lockdowns and mandatory wearing of face masks imposed by the provincial government, and some of them were out in full throat at a rally April 23.

In short, they want their right to choose back.

“We want a paycheque, not a government aid cheque,” shouted Benita Pedersen, organizer of the Freedom Event demonstration/rally in High Prairie at the courthouse parking lot April 23.

Pedersen organized the rally which she preferred to call “a peaceful gathering”. Its purpose was to urge citizens to sign a petition to restore rights and freedoms taken away from the federal government during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re practicing our right to assembly,” she told the gathering.

“This country is in distress but we still love this country. It’s all about restoring the rights and freedoms for every Canadian.”

And, stealing a line from Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Pederson shouted, “We’re all in this together!”

Pedersen urged everyone attending to sign the petition to “end the lockdown” and reopen the country.

Pedersen and other speakers took turns opposing what they called scare tactics to outright fraud in regard to the COVID pandemic and the taking away of individual right to choose. They ridiculed the views of many in the medical community with information of their own, to which most in attendance agreed.

“There is not enough science to support these lockdowns,” said Pedersen, citing the World Health Organization’s view that lockdowns don’t work.

As for the conflicting views in the medical community on the pandemic, she added, “people have a right to make their own decision for their own families.”

Peace River’s Donald Lee gave a passionate speech opposing lockdowns and what he called the “fraudulent” pandemic.

Lee said most people were afraid to speak out in opposition during the pandemic, and compared the situation to Mahatma Ghandi’s peaceful protests in Indian and Lech Walesa’s Solidarity protests in Poland, which were both successful in overthrowing governments.

Lee accused the government of promoting a senseless dread of fear.

“This ever-present dread has settled in,” he said.

“Even the grocery store is full of bandits,” he said referring to the mandatory use of face masks.

“I can’t recognize anyone.

“Every place I go reeks of fear. I hate it. How can this be in a fair and democratic society?

“The government encourages our neighbours to rat on those how visit their grandchildren.”

Lee even questioned the validity of the epidemic and subsequent pandemic.

“There is no epidemic. That is a lie. Do not live in fear and do not live in lies.”

As proof, he cited about 75 people die in Alberta each day, and an average of 5-6 from COVID. Using the number five, that is under seven per cent.

“That is not pandemic.”

Lee added there was also no change in the death rate in Alberta the last 14 months.

“There is no epidemic. There are no excess deaths nowhere in the world.”

Like many, he also questioned the government’s inaction and ineptitude dealing with COVID.

“Two weeks to flatten the curve,” Lee said Canadians were first told.

“We’re now 14 months later.”

Ambrose Ralph, of Alberta to the Point, is a retired military man.

“I oppose the lockdown,” he said.

He took dead aim at Dr. Hinshaw’s daily reports of people contracting COVID.

“I’m here to tell you 4.5 million Albertans are COVID-free,” he charged.

“You will [only] hear how many are infected.”

He also took the opportunity to criticize Premier Jason Kenney’s handling of the pandemic.

“Jason Kenney is destroying this province, not COVID.

“Our county has been destroyed. We want it back.”

Ralph believes the lockdowns will end only when citizens demand their rights back.

“In Alberta I can no longer listen to Dr. Hinshaw. It’s intolerable. [Kenney] has no clear goal, no plan. Hinshaw and Kenney look incompetent.”

High Prairie’s Sam Wiley attended and said he never attended a similar event but believed enough in the cause to support this one.

“I didn’t want to join a group that’s radical,” he says, adding he is against lockdowns.

“Lockdowns do more harm than good. They’re pushing this down our throat.”

Many in the medical community still support the lockdown and the wearing of face masks as a way to flatten the curve and slow the pandemic.