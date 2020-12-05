Today in High Prairie – December 5, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 5, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 5, 2020

Ellie Herben

Trista Halcrow

Michael Elliott

Michael Bliss

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 5, 2020

Lawrence Bittman

Pearl Calahasen

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 5

1443 – Julius II, Patron of Michelangelo

1839 – George Custer, Little Bighorn Loser

1870 – Bill Pickett, Invented Bulldogging

1879 – Clyde Cessna, Airplane Manufacturer

1901 – Walt Disney, Founder of Walt Disney Co.

1903 – Cecil Frank Powell, Subatomic Particle Expert

1921 – Alvin Moore, Green Acres Actor

1924 – Telly Savalas, Kojak Actor

1932 – Little Richard, Tutti Frutti Singer

1933 – Edward Daly, “Bloody Sunday” Priest

1945 – Andy Kim, Rock Me Gently Singer

1953 – Larry Zbyszko, “Living Legend” Wrestler

1959 – Connie Newton, Eight is Enough Actress

1963 – Eddie Edwards, “The Eagle” Ski Jumper

1988 – Ross Bagley, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Actor

This Day in Local History – December 5

Dec. 5, 1913: R.H. Potts, of Grouard, drives his 10-horsepower Cadillac to Peace River Crossing from Grouard in only six hours.

Dec. 5, 1964: The Manning Comets lose at High Prairie 18-3 in the first game of a weekend doubleheader. They also lose the next day 13-0.

Dec. 5, 1973: Unifarm holds its monthly meeting in High Prairie and proposes a community pasture.

Dec. 5, 1979: South Peace News reports a dozen parents pull students from Grouard’s public school demanding better education.

Dec. 5, 1979: Velva Harding wins a seat on High Prairie town council in a byelection.

Dec. 5, 1986: Gayle Brulotte celebrates the grand opening of Prairie Flowers.

Dec. 5, 1986: MLA Larry Shaben is assaulted after stopping to help two stranded motorists just west of Enilda.

Dec. 5, 1990: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce is upset with a decision to reserve land in the S1 forest management area for Slave Lake Pulp Corporation.

Dec. 5, 1991: Treaty 8 Grand Chief Frank Halcrow says it’s time to implement the findings of a report as it relates to aboriginal policing.

Dec. 5, 1992: Leonard and Anne Olson’s High Prairie home is gutted by a fire that starts in a couch in the rumpus room.

Dec. 5, 1997: The Alberta government announces it will build a new school at Red Earth Creek.

Dec. 5, 2007: South Peace News reports the Regional Environmental Action Committee demands access to a report on the old Faust Osmose site to see if arsenic is leaking into Lesser Slave Lake.

Dec. 5, 2009: Burger Baron opens its doors across from the post office under the ownership of Marwan Tabet.

Dec. 5, 2012: Brian Holmberg and Mike Poulter are sworn in as new councillors for the Town of High Prairie.

Dec. 5, 2017: Councillor Michael Long suggests closing the indoor pool and second ice arena for limited periods of time each year to help council balance its books or not increase taxes.

Dec. 5, 2018: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre wins two Red Cross awards: the Partnership in Humanity Citation Award, and the Top Training Partner Award.

This Day in World History – December 5

771 – Charlemagne becomes the sole King.

1360 – The French Franc is created.

1492 – Christopher Columbus discovers Hispaniola [America].

1837 – Uprising under William Lyon Mackenzie in Canada.

1846 – C.F. Schoenbein obtains patent for cellulose nitrate explosive.

1848 – Gold Rush of 1849 begins after gold discovery in California.

1854 – Aaron Allen of Boston patents folding theater chair.

1872 – Mary Celeste ship discovered abandoned by crew in Atlantic Ocean.

1876 – Daniel Stillson patents 1st practical pipe wrench.

1879 – 1st automatic telephone switching system patented.

1892 – Sir John Thompson becomes the 4th Prime Minister of Canada.

1893 – Electric car built in Toronto, could go 15 miles between charges.

1908 – 1st US football uniform numbers used.

1929 – 1st US nudist organization formed in New York City.

1932 – German physicist Albert Einstein granted a visa to enter USA.

1935 – 1st commercial hydroponics operation established.

1950 – Sikkim becomes a protectorate of India.

1952 – Worst smog in London ever, 4,000 to 8,000 die.

1955 – Historic bus boycott begins in Montgomery by Rosa Parks.

1957 – President Sukarno of Indonesia expels all Dutch people.

1958 – The Preston bypass – the UK’s 1st stretch of motorway – opens.

1970 – Stanley Cup stolen from NHL Hall of Fame.

1973 – Paul McCartney & Wings release album “Band on the Run.”

1974 – Final episode of Monty Python’s Flying Circus airs on BBC-TV.

1988 – NC federal grand jury indict PTL founder Jim Bakker on fraud.

1988 – Shuttle Atlantis launches 1st nuclear-war-fighting satellite.

1989 – France TGV train reaches world record speed of 482.4 km/hr.

2005 – Lake Tanganyika earthquake causes significant damage in Congo.

2008 – O.J. Simpson jailed 33 years for kidnapping and armed robbery.

2017 – Russia is banned from the next Winter Olympics over doping.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 5, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You can soar to great heights on a moment’s notice today. There’s a fast-paced, socially minded quality to the day that will encourage people to share more of themselves with others. You will find a great deal of support from many different people now. Welcome this help with open arms. Don’t try to do things by yourself when you’re surrounded by such a strong team spirit.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Try to see the positive in people. Relax and don’t get so worked up over your internal drama. You’re the one responsible for creating this turmoil. Find comfort in a creative project. Do something you love to do that makes you truly happy. There’s an expansive feeling in the air that’s likely to amplify whatever mood you project.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should find the adventurous side of you has the support of your emotions. These two parts of your spirit are working in harmony to help you stretch beyond your limits. Push into new realms and ask questions when you don’t understand something. This is the only way you will learn, develop, and grow mentally and emotionally. Don’t assume learning stops when you leave school.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Dress in your very best today. Feel free to kick up your heels and have some fun. This is a great time to communicate with friends, socialize if possible, and have a fabulous time. Put your worries aside and join in some light-hearted fun and merriment. Keep a smile on your face and you will find you can walk through any door you choose.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You will find the more peaceful and understanding you are today, the better off you will be in general. Doors will open and people will welcome you with great fanfare. Be the diplomat instead of the warrior. Focus on the positive aspects of the equation instead of the negative. Luck and prosperity will come your way when you have this attitude wherever you go.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Make sure you leave things in better condition than you found them. This is a good time to tidy your personal space and the environment. This is also a great time to do some online shopping for yourself. Just be careful you don’t spend too much money. When beautiful things catch your eye, it might be hard for you to resist them, regardless of how much they cost.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is one of those days in which it’s easier to be yourself. Don’t feel like you need to change your personality to fit a situation. You naturally add an important dynamic to the group. Your detached, unbiased, and knowledgeable view of the situation will be an important asset to today’s events. People would do well to listen to you, so be bold when expressing yourself.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Communication is a key part of the day. You will find a great deal of information is available to you when you ask for it. You can pull from many different resources, so don’t be afraid to tap the different wells available to you. Emotionally, this may not be the best day for you, but you can overcome this as long as you keep a light-hearted, optimistic approach.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Bring things back into balance. You’ve probably been so focused on yourself that you’ve completely forgotten about others. It’s time to fill in the rest of the equation and take into account what other people feel. Balance is crucial in every part of your life so that you maintain a healthy viewpoint. A clear mind allows you to see the truth of what’s really going on.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a good day to look at the big picture and discuss your ideas with others. As you walk down the street, make sure you pay attention to what’s going on around you. If you continue to be preoccupied by one issue, you may never see some of the other important pieces of the greater whole even though they’re obvious to everyone else.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You will be in an excellent mood, and find your positive attitude amplified as you communicate with more and more people. The one thing to watch out for today is laziness. There may be a great deal of it going around, especially in your camp. Don’t waste the good energy of the day sitting around and doing nothing – even though it’s quite tempting.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Speak your mind clearly. Other people aren’t mind readers like you are. If you keep waiting for someone to figure out what you’re thinking, it will be a long time before the truth comes out. Give people a break and let them know what’s going on inside your head. Communication is important, and today it begins with you. Feel free to take the first step toward opening the door.