Today in High Prairie – November 2, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – November 2, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 2, 2020

Carey Perry

Jeshuah Gilroy

Joe Quartly

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 2, 2020

Barbie Willier

Benjie LaPlante Cayer

Billy Ray Chalifoux

Doreen Beaupre

Reid Campiou

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 2

1734 – Daniel Boone, American Frontiersman

1755 – Marie Antoinette, “Let them eat cake”

1908 – Reginald Beckwith, Doctor in Love Actor

1913 – Burt Lancaster, Spartacus Actor

1914 – Ray Walston, My Favorite Martian Actor

1921 – Bill Mosienko, 3 NHL Goals in 21 Seconds

1936 – Lawrence Shreve, “Abdullah the Butcher”

1942 – Stefanie Powers, Hart to Hart Actress

1947 – Dave Pegg, Jethro Tull Bassist

1948 – Rich Gooch, Quarterfalsh Bassist

1952 – Maxine Nightingale, Slapshot Theme Song Singer

1961 – k.d. Lang, Canadian Country Singer

1966 – David Schwimmer, Friends Actor

1975 – Danny Cooksey, Diff’rent Strokes Actor

This Day in Local History – November 2

Nov. 2, 1912: The Grouard News reports the town will get the ED&BC railroad. It says engineer W.G. Mann was in the area taking topography and was concerned about the grade of crossing the Smoky River to get to Dunvegan. The line will come to within two miles of Grouard. Mann added, however, nothing was definite. The paper says every citizen should fight for the railway.

Nov. 2, 1963: Mickey Tarrabain opens Mickey’s Barber Shop and Pool Room in High Prairie.

Nov. 2, 1973: Marshall Wells Vanderaegen’s holds a new grand opening sale to open their second floor.

Nov. 2, 1981: Roger Monahan opens Peace Country Forest Manufacturing Ltd.

Nov. 2, 1982: Larry Shaben returns as Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Peter Lougheed as premier in the Alberta election.

Nov. 2, 1983: AGT misprints phone numbers for High Prairie in its latest directory on Page 98 by omitting the last digit on all phone numbers on the right hand column.

Nov. 2, 1987: Lou and Dave Crewe open LB’s Fashions.

Nov. 2, 1988: Site preparation begins for the new High Prairie Provincial Building.

Nov. 2, 1991: Kevin Clemens scores five goals and Layne Gauchier and Harold Bellerose add three each as the High Prairie Regals blast the defending NPHL champion Fairview Kings 15-2 in their home opener.

Nov. 2, 1997: Three Atikameg residents are charged with assaulting Const. Grant Thom of the Gift Lake RCMP.

Nov. 2, 2001: A group of St. Andrew’s School students win the Cardboard Boat Race contest for the second straight year in Edmonton.

Nov. 2, 2007: A tender to rebuild the Baker’s Crossing Bridge is awarded to Graham Industrial Services for just under $4.5 million. Completion date is no later than Oct. 31, 2008. The tender is subject to approval from the M.D. of Big Lakes, East Prairie Metis Settlement and the Alberta government. All eventually give their blessing.

Nov. 2, 2013: The High Prairie Regals surrender five power play goals in a season opening 8-3 loss to the visiting Grimshaw Huskies.

This Day in World History – November 2

1867 – Women’s fashion magazine “Harper’s Bazaar” 1st published.

1868 – New Zealand adopts a standard time to be observed nationally.

1895 – 1st organized auto race in USA is run in Chicago.

1898 – Cheerleading begins in USA at the University of Minnesota.

1904 – British newspaper “Daily Mirror” begins publishing.

1914 – Great Britain annexes Cyprus.

1924 – Sunday Express publishes first British crossword puzzle.

1932 – The “Great Emu War” begins: emus killed over crop destruction.

1936 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is established.

1944 – Auschwitz begins gassing inmates.

1944 – Canadian troops occupy Knokke.

1947 – Howard Hughes flies huge wooden airplane for 1st, last time.

1949 – Netherlands recognizes Indonesia as a sovereign state.

1953 – Pakistan becomes an Islamic republic.

1954 – BBC Radio comedy “Hancock’s Half Hour” debuts.

1955 – Clarton-Schwerdt & Schaffer discover polio virus.

1956 – Hungary appeals for UN assistance against Soviet invasion.

1959 – Charles Van Doren confesses TV quiz show “Twenty-One” was fixed.

1965 – Land speed record broken: 555.483 mph.

1976 – Jimmy Carter is elected president of the USA.

1978 – Wayne Gretzky is sold to the Edmonton Oilers by Indianapolis Racers.

1983 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday established in USA.

1983 – “Thriller” single released worldwide by Michael Jackson.

1988 – Mexican radio station erroneously reports Mike Tyson dies.

1988 – The Morris worm, 1st Internet-distributed computer worm, strikes.

1992 – 1st test flight of Airbus A330.

2000 – The 1st crew arrives at the International Space Station.

2016 – Chicago Cubs beat win World Series for 1st time in 108 years.

2018 – Tiger thought to have killed 13 people shot dead in India.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 2 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Check your house to make certain everything is in working order. There are indications that small hazards could exist that need correcting. Tension might run high among family members, and quarrels could result. Don’t waste time trying to mediate. They will have to work it out for themselves. This is a great day for study and solitude since your mind is especially sharp.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Short visits in your neighbourhood could catapult you into some negative situations. It’s best to stay close to home if you can. An angry letter or call could put you in a shaky mood. This isn’t a day to socialize. Days like this are best spent keeping to yourself and throwing your energy into taking care of whatever you’re working on.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might be a bit worried about your financial affairs. A past mistake could have led to some rather upsetting consequences. Now you need to harness every bit of skill you have in order to set things straight. Your knowledge of modern technology could help. A friend might try to pick a quarrel with you, but it’s best to stay cool, neutral, and out of the discussion.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your physical energy is very high today. You’re likely to want to get out and exercise, perhaps jog through the park or attend a virtual aerobics class. Be careful! You might not be as fit as you think and trying too hard could cause minor injuries. Someone you know professionally might not be in a great mood. You could get swept up in their anger. Try to stay out of it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Uncertainty about spiritual matters and doubt about your insights might have you down in the dumps today. Don’t try to force any solutions – it won’t work. This isn’t a good day to be out and about, because travel of any kind could pose problems. This is also a bad day to plan or start a vacation. Stay close to home and take care of practicalities. That way you will be calm by evening.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If a friend or acquaintance gives you advice about money or investments today, don’t take it! To follow this unknowledgeable person’s lead might prove to be disastrous. Participation in group activities also isn’t advisable. They could get out of hand, and you could find end up in the middle of an angry crowd. This is a great day to stay home. Work on your own project!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Gossip and bad feelings among co-workers or in a group could occur today, and there might be some political shenanigans that it would be in your best interests to avoid. This isn’t a good day to go to lunch with co-workers. Get away by yourself. Don’t believe anything you hear. Chances are it isn’t true. Keep to yourself and don’t offer any opinions. To do so might be unfortunate.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Too much running around might have you feeling exhausted and under the weather today. You may have been exercising a little too much. Therefore, this is a good day to avoid exercise and get some rest. Don’t push yourself too hard! This isn’t a good day to plan or start a vacation. Wait a few days, as trips planned at this time could be fraught with glitches.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could feel extremely passionate today. You might want to connect with a love partner but be prevented by circumstances. You might be attracted to racier novels or movies. Repressed anger could bubble up from your subconscious and seek an outlet. This is a great day to channel that anger into some artistic activity. Don’t be surprised if you use a lot of red!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Electrical or plumbing problems with your house might come up. Call a professional. Don’t try to fix it yourself, because you could make it worse. Friends might want to visit but tell them to wait until another day. Discussions could quickly deteriorate into arguments today. This is a great day to work quietly alone on whatever interests you the most.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Stay close to home today. Spending too much time in the car could lead to stress or, in extreme cases, minor accidents. On the job, this could turn out to be one of those days. Avoid office politics and stay out of arguments. Try to sequester yourself and do your work alone. Days like this are best used to take care of your affairs quickly and efficiently.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Money matters might take a turn for the worse today. Don’t fly off the handle because of this. Use every bit of financial savvy you have to put things straight. Try to remain calm and collected when dealing with stubborn people. Don’t be drawn into arguments. You will be able to pull everything together again, but only by your ingenuity. Don’t depend on others.