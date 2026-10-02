Indian Relay Races thrill large audience

Horse racing action was centre stage at the fourth annual Sucker Creek First Nation Indian Relay Races held Sept. 12-13 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds.
Accredited by the Horse Nations Indian Relays Races, results counted toward the Champion of Champions Race at the end of the season.
Riders from Treaties 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 and one team from the United States competed.
“We had a great attendance,” says Shirley Calliou, Sucker Creek director of economic development and lead organizer of the event.
Besides the relay races, the event was highlighted by other activities, she notes, which included a spectacular drone show, the US team and announcer, bull and bronc riding by Indigenous-owned Incredi-Bull Rodeo, music provided by GnR Entertainment and Parton Productions for two nights of top-notch entertainment.
Traditional powwow dancers and drummers were also featured.
Outside the arena, the event also included an Indigenous vendors’ market and children’s games and activities organized by Treaty 8 Urban Office.
Organizers thank Kapawe’no First Nation, Driftpile Cree Nation, Swan River First Nation and Sawridge First Nation for their contributions to sponsor the US team.
“The response from the visiting team was greatly appreciated with admiration to the support and hospitality,” Calliou says.
She also thanks the Nations who participated in the tipi village and to the vendors.
Richard Froese South Peace News
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