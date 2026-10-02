Indian Relay Races thrill large audience

A competitor in a relay race heat passes the finish line at the Indian Relay Races on Sept. 12.

Horse racing action was centre stage at the fourth annual Sucker Creek First Nation Indian Relay Races held Sept. 12-13 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds.

Accredited by the Horse Nations Indian Relays Races, results counted toward the Champion of Champions Race at the end of the season.

Riders from Treaties 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 and one team from the United States competed.

“We had a great attendance,” says Shirley Calliou, Sucker Creek director of economic development and lead organizer of the event.

Besides the relay races, the event was highlighted by other activities, she notes, which included a spectacular drone show, the US team and announcer, bull and bronc riding by Indigenous-owned Incredi-Bull Rodeo, music provided by GnR Entertainment and Parton Productions for two nights of top-notch entertainment.

Traditional powwow dancers and drummers were also featured.

Outside the arena, the event also included an Indigenous vendors’ market and children’s games and activities organized by Treaty 8 Urban Office.

Organizers thank Kapawe’no First Nation, Driftpile Cree Nation, Swan River First Nation and Sawridge First Nation for their contributions to sponsor the US team.

“The response from the visiting team was greatly appreciated with admiration to the support and hospitality,” Calliou says.

She also thanks the Nations who participated in the tipi village and to the vendors.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A large crowd in the grandstand gets into the action at the Indian Relay Races on Sept. 12.

A rider in a relay race heat roars down the track.

Riders in a relay race heat speed down the track at the Indian Relay Races.

A competitor holds on tight in bronc riding hosted by Incredi-Bull Rodeo, an Indigenous owned organization.

Indigenous dancing was part of the Grand Entry. Left-right, are Jeremy Standingribbon, of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, and Erin Thunder, of Sucker Creek First Nation.

Dignitaries participated in the Grand Entry at the Indian Relay Races in High Prairie on Sept. 12. Left-right, are Sucker Creek First Nation Chief Barb Okemow, Treaty 8 Sovereign Nations Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi, Driftpile Cree Nation Tiny Tot Princess Karley Bellerose and Sucker Creek First Nation Senior Princess Neveya Willier,

Drummers and singers from Driftpile Cree Nation and Swan River First Nation set the tone at the Indian Relay Races.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Daniel Vandermeulen, left, and Councillor Carol Hanlon, participated in the Grand Entry on Sept. 12.

Flags are carried in by High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Jason Barber, left, and Paula Calliou, child and youth liaison for Treaty 8 Urban Child and Family Services, during the Grand Entry on Sept. 12.

Two colourful teepees highlighting Indigenous culture were part of the teepee village at the Indian Relay Races.

Shaylea Carifelle, of Bigstone Cree Nation, left, shows her crafts to Gilbert Wasieczka, of Grimshaw, at the vendors’ market.

Karen Sowan, of Kelly Lake Cree Nation, left, shows her crafts with Fred Sowan, of Swan River First Nation, at the vendors’ market.