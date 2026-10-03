Today’s Happenings: October 4, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 4, 2026

National Taco Day!

National Vodka Day!

National Cinnamon Roll Day!

World Animal Day!

Attend the church of your choice.

Quilter’s Palette Workshop at PR Ag Fairgrounds. Time TBA.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

7 p.m. – Sisters in Spirt Walk begins at HP Native Friendship Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 4, 2026

1880 – Damon Runyan, American Journalist/Writer

1923 – Charlton Heston, Planet of the Apes Actor

1931 – Dick Tracy, Comic Strip Crimestopper

1941 – Lori Saunders, Petticoat Junction Actress

1945 – Clifton Davis, That’s My Mama Actor

1946 – Susan Sarandon, Dead Man Walking Actress

1948 – Linda McMahon, WWE CEO

1951 – Alan Rosenberg, LA Law Actor

1953 – Gil Moore, Triumph Drummer

1961 – David W. Harper, The Waltons Actor

This Day in Local History – October 4, 2026

Oct. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Moose Hotel, owned by W.C. Huff, is sold to Caroline McLellan.

Oct. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports L.G. Fredette opens a vet office by the Hub Pool Room on Main Street.

Oct. 4, 1913: Mr. Purcell purchases a barber shop in Grouard and renames it Capital Barber Shop.

Oct. 4, 1960: The High Prairie Regals name John Czuy coach.

Oct. 4, 1963: The Pioneer Threshermans Association Hall at Triangle celebrates it grand opening.

Oct. 4, 1971: Les Hiney, of High Prairie, is fined a meagre $1 plus $2 in costs for going through a stop sign. His defence in provincial court was the town council did not advertise the new stop signs at the violation location.

Oct. 4, 1971: Just over 100 residents attend an all-candidate’s forum in High Prairie. Mayoral candidates Fred Dumont and Dave Sandor speak as well as all 10 councillor candidates.

Oct. 4, 1978: Frank Lovsin announces plans to build a new IGA store in High Prairie the following spring.

Oct. 4, 1978: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Figure Skating Club his hired professional skater Glynn Williams to coach.

Oct. 4, 1982: It takes half a day to move Alberta Wheat Pool’s No. 2 elevator to its new home in High Prairie.

Oct. 4, 1985: A minor earthquake shakes the region. Its epicentre is in the Northwest Territories.

Oct. 4, 1985: Richard Lamouche, 18, of High Prairie dies in a single vehicle accident.

Oct. 4, 1986: An open forum in Grouard hears AVC-Grouard is not gearing itself toward the special needs of native students.

Oct. 4, 1986: Faust commercial fishermen Stacey Lennington is found safe after going missing between Widewater and The Narrows the day before. He is found on the north shore beside a small fire.

Oct. 4, 1989: South Peace News reports that the Government of Alberta grants the High Prairie Golf Club $120,000 for the construction of a new clubhouse.

Oct. 4, 1994: South Peace News reports Sheila Lizee opens She-La’s Beauty Salon behind JJ Video.

Oct. 4, 1996: Roger Capot begins a walk to Edmonton to raise money for the Dustin Calliou Trust Fund. Blisters halt his walk two days later.

Oct. 4, 1998: Dr. Kim Hunter and Dr. Denise Nikkel reopen the High Prairie Vet Clinic.

Oct. 4, 1999: Rick Dumont opens Rick’s Mobile Glass Service in the Grimshaw Trucking Building.

Oct. 4, 2001: The High Prairie Golden Age Club holds a 95th birthday celebration for Jack Burley.

Oct. 4, 2006: Peace Country Health unveils its plans for the new hospital at an open house at the High Prairie Elks Hall.

Oct. 4, 2008: High Prairie RCMP seize 247 grams of marijuana from Dennis Deynaka and subsequently charge him.

Oct. 4-5, 2008: A High School Rodeo is held at the High Prairie Agriplex.

Oct. 4, 2009: Bruce Stewart wins the High Prairie FireChase 10-km run in a time of 41:48.50 seconds. A record 200+ people enter the event.

Oct. 4, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Raymond Carifelle is defeated in the Peavine election. Elected to council are Kenny Cunningham, Sherry Cunningham, Ken Noskey, Dennis Cunningham and Layne Gauchier. Noskey is later elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: East Prairie Metis Settlement chair Louis Haggerty is defeated in the East Prairie election. Elected to council are Gerald Cunningham, Shelly Auger, Jacob Howse, Wade L’Hirondelle and Brian Supernault. Gerald Cunningham is later elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement holds elections and elects Hector Lamouche, Dave Lamouche, Ronnie Anderson, Kelly Cunningham and Sherry Anderson to council. Hector Lamouche is later re-elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce holds an uneventful election forum at Peavine Inn and Suites.

Oct. 4, 2010: Just over a dozen people attend the Sisters in Spirit Vigil Walk hosted by the High Prairie Friendship Centre.

Oct. 4, 2011: Neil Arthur MacIntyre passes away at the age of 86 years in Wetaskiwin. He was the son of Dr. Edward MacIntyre, a former physician who served High Prairie for many years.

Oct. 4, 2012: Northland School Division closes Gift Lake School after mould and asbestos is found in the building.

Oct. 4, 2014: The High Prairie Regals declare they will play in the NPHL for the coming season, only to later ask for a one-year leave of absence.

Oct. 4, 2015: Tears flow at the annual Sisters in Spirit Walk, held to remember missing and/or murdered Aboriginal women. The sixth annual walk attracts dozens of people.

Oct. 4, 2016: Tears flow from the largest crowd ever to attend the eighth annual High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Sisters in Spirit Vigil. Almost 100 attend.

Oct. 4, 2016: Six runners from Peerless Lake win their respective categories at the first Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council – Northland School Division Cross County Race in Peavine.

Oct. 4, 2017: Over 100 people attend the annual Sisters in Spirit Vigil Walk in High Prairie. The host High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is very pleased with the turnout.

Oct. 4, 2017: Plains Midstream Canada donates $3,000 to the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary toward the purchase of equipment to improve patient care.

Oct. 4, 2018: Over 100 attend the annual Sisters in Spirit Walk at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Oct. 4, 2018: The High Prairie Renegades football team suspends operations. Lack of commitment from players, health and safety concerns are cited.

Oct. 4, 2019: Centre Chevaliers in Falher receives a $25,000 funding boost from the Farm Credit Canada Agri-Spirit Fund.

Oct. 4, 2019: Sisters in Spirit Walks are held throughout the region including High Prairie, Peace River, Kinuso, Driftpile and Valleyview.

This Day in World History – October 4, 2026

1537 – First complete English-language Bible [Matthew Bible] is printed.

1675 – Dutch Christiaan Huygens patents the pocket watch.

1824 – Mexico becomes a republic.

1873 – Toronto Argonauts Football Club forms.

1881 – Edward Leveaux patents automatic player piano.

1883 – Orient Express makes its first official journey: Paris to Istanbul.

1911 – First escalator installed in London.

1921 – League of Nations refuses to assist starving Russians.

1927 – Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mt. Rushmore [works until 1941].

1933 – Esquire magazine is first published.

1943 – German occupiers forbid flying of kites.

1949 – United Nations’ permanent New York City headquarters is dedicated.

1957 – USSR launches Sputnik I, first artificial Earth satellite.

1959 – USSR Luna 3 sends back first photos of moon’s far side.

1960 – Courier 1B Launched; first active repeater satellite in orbit.

1965 – Pope Paul VI becomes first Pope to visit Western Hemisphere.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 7; crash lands on moon.

1970 – Highest parachute jump from a tower [1,984 feet] in Tulsa.

1975 – Wrestling legend Ric Flair survives airplane crash in North Carolina.

1978 – Funeral services held for Pope John Paul I.

1983 – New land speed record of 650.88 mph attained.

1988 – Pillsbury stock soars $18.37 to $57.37 on takeover bid.

2006 – WikiLeaks is launched, created by Julian Assange.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 4, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An intense card, email, or phone call could come from a sibling or other relative today! Perhaps this is a good chance to patch up an old quarrel with this person, but do not be tempted to start another! Emotions are running high now and it would not take much to set someone off! You might want to go out and do a little shopping but be careful! Traffic could be bad!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Contact with a friend may have to be delayed, and this might worry you! It will be necessary to make a special effort to get almost anything done today! You could have some urgent chores to complete, but the streets and stores may be full of impatient people! Relax, breathe deeply, and summon every bit of energy you have! You do not want to put anything off now!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A love relationship could take on a higher and more spiritual aspect during this period, creating a desire for your souls to bond! The planetary atmosphere brings you closer together, and you may experience a closer sense of intimacy! You two might spend time with mutual friends today, if possible, enjoying yourselves, but at the same time anxious to be alone! Bask in the glow!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The planetary energy might find you responding to a sudden sense of inspiration that arouses your creativity! You may feel an unexpected urge to write, paint, draw, or compose some music! You may want to sequester yourself, which could cause some problems with friends and family members who want to be on close contact with you! Do not ignore this impetus! As you know, inspiration can vanish as quickly as it comes!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have been very busy, professionally and socially, and now you are probably longing for a romantic encounter! If you are currently involved, you should schedule some time alone with the special person in your life! If you are not involved, do not be surprised if someone new appears on the scene! You could fall in love at first sight or an old friend could suddenly look different to you! Make sure you look your best!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are likely to want to spend some time alone with your partner today, but with the current planetary influences at play, either you or your honey’s career concerns could get in the way! An unexpected opportunity needs to be explored right away, so you might not be able to spend any time together now! Contact with friends could also prove frustrating since everyone is busy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A co-worker might be away, and this could increase the amount of work you have to do, causing strain and upset, especially if you are not familiar with the work! Do not try to do it all at once! A distant family member you have not heard from for a while could phone out of the blue, and you could spend a happy half hour catching up!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Warm and sensitive by nature, today you could feel especially sensual! Sex and romance are likely to be on your mind! Romantic novels and movies may seem especially appealing now, as could cozy beds and warm baths! Plan a romantic evening with the special person in your life, if possible! Perhaps a special candlelit dinner at home!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A minor accident might take place at home today, but do not worry! It will ultimately provoke more laughter than harm! You will want the place to look great, because a close friend or lover could come to visit! An intimate conversation or passionate encounter is indicated! Curb the temptation to indulge in too much food or drink!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An unexpected package could arrive, possibly shipped from far away! The circumstances could be rather strange! Friends or relatives you might not expect could suddenly call or text, and you could spend an hour or more catching up! This can be very gratifying, but do not wear yourself out! You will have a good time no matter what you talk about!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might strategize ways to make a little extra money to prepare to move ahead with your life and ambitions! This might be in conjunction with your significant other or some close friends! Browsing online shops might result in impulse purchases, as gifts or perhaps for yourself! In the evening, plan some time alone with your partner or go on your favourite dating app and look for one if you are single!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your naturally passionate nature should be more aroused than usual today! The festive atmosphere around you gives rise to warm, intimate feelings that bring friends and couples closer together, so prepare for some good times and excitement in the home tonight, if possible! Optimism and enthusiasm should fill the air! You will feel secure and comfortable yet crackling with ardor! Go for it!