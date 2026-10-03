Court Docket – Man leaves home against court order

H.P. court docket

Sept. 14, 2026

Justice J. Maher

A Gift Lake man added more time to his criminal record after he was convicted of being away from his residence against a court order.

Joseph Gladue, 55, was sentenced to 35 days in jail after pleading guilty Sept. 14 in the High Prairie Court of Justice to failing to comply with release order conditions.

Gladue was given credit for time already served at the Peace River Correctional Centre.

The charge arose after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of Gladue being away from his Gift Lake residence where he was ordered to reside 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Crown prosecutor Alex Granley submitted.

“Gladue was seen in Grouard,” he told court.

Crown recommended 40 to 45 days, while Gladue’s lawyer, Melissa Erickson, wanted a shorter sentence.

“This is an early guilty plea,” Erickson said.

Gladue has trouble with addictions, she noted.

Jodi Ann Bellerose, 46, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg.

Bellerose recorded a breath sample of 110 mg after being stopped by Red Earth Creek RCMP, Crown prosecutor Alex Granley told court.

“It’s a low reading,” Justice J. Maher said.

Bellerose was also suspended from driving a vehicle for one year.

Justice Maher agreed with the joint submission for sentence from the Crown and Bellerose’s lawyer, Hassan Anwar.

Bellerose was ordered to pay the fine by Feb. 23, 2027.

“She’s been struggling with addictions,” said duty counsel Derek Renzini, who spoke as an agent for Anwar.

“She plans to pursue residential treatment.”

Alexandra Violet Anderson was fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to driving while suspended or disqualified under the immediate roadside sanction.

The charge arose after Anderson was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Alex Granley told court.

“She wants as much time to pay,” duty counsel Derek Renzini asked court.

Justice J. Maher ordered her to pay the fine by Feb. 23, 2027.

He added Anderson can request an extension near that date.

“You can ask for more time to pay,” Justice Maher said.

He also suggested Anderson could apply for the fine-option program.

Andrew John Thunder was fined $3,000 after leading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Justice J. Maher ordered Thunder to pay the fine by Feb. 23, 2027.

Bryan Thunder was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Time to pay was granted to Feb. 23, 2027.

Georgette Laverne Grey was fined $300 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

Time to pay was granted to Feb. 23, 2027.