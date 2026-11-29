H.P. court docket

Nov. 16, 2026

Justice R.B. Marceau

A man from Driftpile Cree Nation will spend about seven more months in jail after taking a truck without the owner’s permission.

Fred Wesley Giroux, 36, was sentenced to 270 days after pleading guilty to possession of property over $5,000 Nov. 16 in the High Prairie Court of Justice.

He was given 41 days credit for time already served in custody.

Court heard Giroux took a Ford F250 truck from Paramount Plants on Oct. 20. The vehicle was found undamaged on Range Rd. 151 in Big Lakes County, said Crown prosecutor Baljeet Singh.

Justice R.B. Marceau agreed with a joint submission for sentencing from Giroux’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, and the Crown.

Giroux has addictions, Renzini told court.

“He knows he needs to stay sober,” he added.

Giroux was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and taken into custody by High Prairie RCMP.

To worsen his legal matters, court heard Giroux’s lengthy history of crime.

Justice Marceau appreciated the early guilty plea.

“He’s entering a prompt guilty plea,” he noted.

“The aggravating factor is that he has a significant criminal record for property crimes and stolen property.”

Kyle MacDonald-Lamarche was sentenced to 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to breaching a protection order regarding no contact.

He was given credit for 15 days already served in custody.

“It’s a very early guilty plea,” said his lawyer, David Wolsey.

Justice R.B. Marceau agreed with a joint submission for sentencing from Wolsey and Crown prosecutor Baljeet Singh.

MacDonald-Lamarche breached an emergency restraining order to have no contact with his wife and children.

“He went to the school of his child and attempted to get his attention,” the Crown told court.

MacDonald-Lamarche was taken into custody by Slave Lake RCMP.

The justice reminded him to comply with orders.

“You have to stay away from the children,” Justice Marceau said.

“You have to follow release orders and protection orders.”