H.P. court docket

Nov. 9, 2026

Justice C.A. Palmer

(High Prairie) – A man from East Prairie Metis Settlement will spend two weeks in jail after pleading guilty to a charge of assaulting a peace officer – without any contact.

Dalen Rayne Bellerose, 34, was sentenced to 15 days in jail Nov. 9 in the High Prairie Court of Justice.

Court heard Bellerose attempted to headbutt and kick a Fort McMurray RCMP officer on March 13, Crown prosecutor Alex Granley said.

Bellerose has a previous conviction of the similar charge, the Crown added.

Alcohol was a factor in the incident, duty counsel Derek Renzini said while appearing in court with Bellerose.

“He knows he’s facing jail,” Renzini added.

Bellerose has now been sober for almost seven months.

“He hasn’t been drinking since the incident,” Renzini said.

Justice C.A. Palmer advised Bellerose to stay sober.

“You have to make a choice.”

Bailey Edith Cunning- ham, 23, was sentenced to one day in jail for failing to comply with release conditions after entering a guilty plea.

High Prairie RCMP found a knife in her possession, Crown prosecutor Alex Granley told court.

She was on condition to not be in possession of any weapons at the time of the incident.

Cunningham was credited for time already served and released.

“If you want to stay out of jail, don’t carry a weapon,” Justice Palmer advised.