Angels, angels, everywhere! January 14, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 During the Christmas holiday season, the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society [top photo] placed angels in the windows at the High Prairie Health Complex. People were asked to submit the names of lost loved ones during the past year. HPPC volunteer Marilyn Stevens made angels with the person's name to display. The idea behind the project is to ease sorrow and provide much-needed comfort during the holidays. In the bottom photo, volunteers hang the angels. Left-right are HPPC director Rose Lizee, HPPC secretary Margaret Cifranic, and HPPC chair Ione Perry.