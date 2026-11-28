Big Lakes County will continue its roadside mowing program without hiring any contractors.

Council earlier passed a motion at its regular meeting Aug. 12 directing administration to review the program and consider contractors for some areas. At its regular meeting Nov. 10, council received the report for information and took no action.

Council received two submissions from contractors, capital projects co-ordinator Donna Duchesneau wrote in her report.

“Both submissions were at a higher annual cost than the current operating budget for the function,” Duchesneau wrote.

One submission did not meet the minimum equipment requirements of four tractors. It gave an annual cost of $271,500 rising to $295,000 over five years, supplying only three tractors.

The other submission did meet the minimum equipment requirements and gave an annual cost of $578,304 rising to $702,932 over five years.

“At these rates, it would be more cost effective for the County to retain roadside mowing as an internal function,” Duchesneau wrote.

“The level of service from internal operations to contracted services would likely change significantly as the County would have lower control over the delivery of this service.”

She also noted some disadvantages of contracted services.

“The County would be subject to a contract for a minimum of three years,” Duchesneau says.

Asa result, it could create potential challenges with contracted services if the needs of the County are not fulfilled.

Richard Froese

South Peace News