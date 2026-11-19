Big Lakes County could soon launch a study on the effects of data-processing centres.

At its regular meeting Nov. 10, council passed a motion to direct administration to obtain an estimated cost for an independent consultant to assess the potential impact of data centres in Big Lakes.

The assessment would include utility costs for residents and support for workers whose jobs may be affected on a project-by-project basis.

Faust Councilllor Robert Nygaard presented the motion in a notice of motion.

“Data centres can bring investment, tax revenue and jobs to Big Lakes County,” Nygaard says.

“But they can also create challenges related to utilities, infrastructure, the environment and local employment.”

He says an assessment would help council make decisions on data centres.

“Council would benefit from independent information to help understand the potential impacts of data centre development and make informed decisions about future proposals,” Nygaard says.

“The assessment would also explore ways to prevent data centre-related utility and infrastructure costs from being unfairly passed on to residents and options for supporting workers whose jobs may be affected.

“Obtaining a cost estimate for an independent consultant would help council decide whether to proceed with the assessment.”

Council recently heard a presentation from a Faust woman opposing data centres.

Natasha Burger expressed her concerns as a delegation to council at its regular meeting Oct. 14.

She requested council place an immediate moratorium on data centre and cryptocurrency mining development.

Burger asked the moratorium to remain in place until public consultations are complete and a full regulatory framework exists for those projects.

She also requested council re-open the public consultation process.

“The goal of that consultation – to determine the public interest is served by these projects at all and then to determine all parameters for them.”

She further urged council to set a full regulatory framework so Big Lakes and its residents are confident that local priorities are supported.

At the Oct. 14 meeting, council gave final reading to a bylaw to adopt the area structure plan for the Swan Hills energy corridor.

Council gave final reading to a bylaw July 22 to allow data centres in Big Lakes.

Richard Froese

South Peace News