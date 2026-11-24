The winning high school football season for the High Prairie Renegades has come to an end.

The Renegades lost 47-8 to the host Sexsmith Sabres in the Peace Division final Nov. 7.

Despite the loss, the Renegades finished a strong season in the Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League.

High Prairie head coach Jeff Copeland gave the Renegades top marks for their effort.

“The scoreboard may say we lost the final game, but this season was anything but a loss,” Copeland says.

“We came together as teammates, grew together as players, overcame challenges and finished as division championship finalists.”

While the season is over, the players did their best.

“Making it to the championship game is no small accomplishment,” Copeland says.

“Every player should hold their head high, knowing they were part of something special.

“The growth and dedication we witnessed throughout this season are worth far more than any scoreboard could ever show.”

The Renegades showed strong commitment all season, he says.

“From the very first practice to the final whistle, these young players showed incredible heart, determination, grit and resilience,” Copeland says.

“They battled through adversity, injuries and challenges, never backing down and always fighting for the teammate beside them.”

It was a stellar season for the Renegades since the team started in 2014.

Playing the third season in the nine-player game, the Renegades had their best season. High Prairie finished second in the Peace Division with four wins and one loss in the regular season.

The Renegades also hosted the first football playoff game in High Prairie and defeated the powerhouse Peace River Pioneers for the first time. High Prairie also defeated the Pioneers in Peace River to open the season.

However, the only team in the way was Sexsmith, who beat the Renegades twice in 2026.

“We didn’t just build a football team, we built a family,” Copeland says.

Renegade leaders commend many partners for the memorable season.

“To our players, thank you for giving us everything you had,” Copeland says.

“Your commitment, hard work and passion made this a season to remember.

“Be proud of what you accomplished and the name you represented on the front of your jerseys.”

He thanks the coaches.

“To our coaching staff, thank you for the countless hours, dedication and commitment to developing the players both on and off the field,” Copeland says.

He also thanks Renegade supporters.

“To our parents, families, volunteers and supporters, none of this would be possible without your continued support,” Copeland says.

“From the long trips to the cold nights on the sidelines, you were there every step of the way.”

He thanks the community.

“You stood behind the players, believed in them and helped make this season something truly special,” Copeland says.

“We were proud to represent this community.”

He congratulates Sexsmith for winning the championship.

Richard Froese

South Peace News