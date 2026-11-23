Nice thing about predictions is, one can be 100 per cent right if you announce your prediction after the event.

Sticking our neck out this time around, we predict the Edmonton Elks will win the Grey Cup by eight points. Quite a stretch considering this is written Thursday, Nov. 12. Montreal today is a three-point or so favourite. Edmonton also didn’t look all that strong during the Western Final one weekend ago despite winning.

But what the heck, Saskatchewan isn’t in the running so we will go with our second favourite team! Edmonton by 8. That’s our story and we’re sticking to it!

Now, if only weather was that easy!

Our Farmer’s Almanac predicted this winter would be cold and snowy in northern Alberta. That’s despite almost all the rest of the world warming up due to the El Nino effect. Even the Arctic!

That perspective of the Almanac? We’re quite sure there are tea leaves, moss on trees, moose habits and Caribbean voodoo mixed up in all that. It’s still fun.

Meanwhile over at the science labs, the officials at the American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have a slightly different story. NOAA does predict a super El Nino event.

Interestingly, they say in 1982, El Nino effects might have been even stronger. 45 years ago, most people had never heard of El Nino. Many readers here might not have even been born yet. Anyway, the records show it was indeed much warmer than usual in both North America, Europe and Asia.

That “warmer than usual” was in fact one of the first times the whole idea of climate change and global warming really became a big news item. A few years before, in the early and mid-1970s, the news was full of stories about the coming Ice Age. Seriously!

In fact, not only was there talk about another Ice Age, there were actually thoughts how it would start. Would it be slowly, with winters and summers getting cooler and cooler? Would snow fall earlier and stay later each year. Until one year it would never go away?

By that time of course, just about all of us would probably have moved to Mexico, like in the movie Day After Tomorrow. Except in Day After Tomorrow, the Ice Age happened all at once. Remindful of the phrase from Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises. When asked how he went bankrupt, the character said, “Two ways. Gradually and then suddenly!”

Is that how climate change is going to hit us? Like the Ice Age that never happened? Global warming a little bit at a time. Then suddenly, all at once!

Looking out the window at this moment in time, hardly a speck of snow in sight and puddles of water with barely an ice slick, that is easy to imagine.

NOAA comes to the rescue, sort of. They say the Polar Vortex will be more important than El Nino. While El Nino does push warm air north, the Vortex pushes back. Harder, much harder up here. How that turns out remains to be seen.

Warmer this winter, yes. Snow? Unknown!

Can’t go wrong with that!

Jeff Burgar