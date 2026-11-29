Big Lakes County is providing emergency funding to a Kinuso seniors’ organization to buy a new commercial dishwasher.

At its regular meeting Nov. 10, council approved an emergency capital grant to the Kinuso Senior Citizens Club to a maximum of $2,100 to buy a new dishwasher for the Kinuso Seniors’ Hall.

The grant is 50 per cent of the total cost, Joe Zdeb, director of corporate services, told council.

Administration received a funding request to replace the current dishwasher.

“A recent health inspection identified the existing dishwasher as non-compliant and inoperable,” Zdeb said.

“While an alternative arrangement has been implemented to maintain service, it involves higher ongoing costs and is not considered a sustainable long-term solution.

“Replacement of the dishwasher is required to restore compliant, reliable kitchen operations,” Zdeb concluded.

County policy states criteria for emergency funding. Emergency capital grant funding is available for a capital project that is emergent and poses an immediate risk to health, life, property, or the environment, if the project is not undertaken.

Richard Froese

South Peace News