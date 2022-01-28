East Prairie Metis Settlement awarded money to upgrade community centre

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

East Prairie Metis Settlement near High Prairie is one of several local governments receiving money from the Alberta government.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn made the announcement in a news release Jan. 19.

East Prairie is receiving $100,000 from the Canada Community Builder Fund which is redistributed from Alberta Municipal Affairs. The money is raised from funds collected from the federal gas tax and will be used toward renovations at the East Prairie Community Centre.

A second project includes $221,394 toward replacing a bridge on Township Road 804 in Northern Sunrise County.

“On behalf of the residents of the Lesser Slave Lake constituency, I want to extend a big ‘thank you’ to Minister Ric McIver for approving these important projects,” says Rehn.

“I’m glad Northern Sunrise County and East Prairie Metis Settlement can get these projects off the ground,” he adds.

The M.D. of Lesser Slave River and Town of Slave Lake are getting just over $1.3 million through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative. The M.D. is receiving $804,828 toward rehabilitating gravel roads in its boundaries, $149,500 for dust abatement on gravel roads, and $78,000 for rehabilitation of other non-gravel roads. The Town of Slave Lake is receiving $270,000 toward the replacement of the roof on its administration building.

“In the last round of MSI funding, I was able to advocate for $275,000 for Canyon Creek,” says Rehn.

“This money that was just announced will go toward our roads and roof work in the Town of Slave Lake.”

Rehn again thanks McIver for approving the projects.