Glenmary men win silver medals

The Peace River Glenmary Saints hold their silver medals for placing second in the men’s side of the High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers’ senior high school volleyball tournament. Front row, left-right, are Jed Laboucan, Caleb Zbeeshko, Jacobi Cardinal and coach Devyn Fox. Back row, left-right, are Keldyn Proud, Maxime Lavoie, Andrew Bennis, Mathieu Lavoie and Ashton Fehr. The Little Buffalo Buffaloes finished first in the men’s side of the tournament, held Oct. 23-24. Little Buffalo defeated the Peace River Glenmary Saints 25-17, 25-20 in the final of the 11-team tournament. The Buffaloes beat the Peace River Ecole des Quatre-Vents Coyotes in the semifinals. The Sexsmith Sabres defeated Quatre-Vents 20-25, 25-13, 15-6 to finish third and win bronze. Little Buffalo defeated Quatre-Vent in one semifinal. Glenmary defeated Sexsmith in the other semifinal. Other teams included E.W. Pratt, the Kinuso Knights, the Atikameg Warriors, Slave Lake Christian Academy, Grimshaw, the Manning Aurora Raiders and Sturgeon Lake.