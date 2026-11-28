The Peace River Pioneers have advanced to the quarter-finals in the Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League.

Seeded number five, Peace River was scheduled to visit the No. 4 Carstairs Kodiaks on Nov. 14.

The winner advances to the semifinals Nov. 21 against the winner of a game between No. 1 Wainwright Commandos and the No. 8 Coaldale Spartans.

The visiting Pioneers crushed the Whitecourt Cats 44-7 on Nov. 7.

Running back Noah Ruether ran in for a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring.

He also kicked an extra point for the Pioneers, who led 7-0.

Ruether scored his second touchdown from five yards out and again kicked a point after in the second quarter.

The Cats clawed back when they scored a one-yard touchdown after the Pioneers turned the ball over.

Whitecourt surrendered a two-point safety in the end zone on a third down and long.

Peace River led 16-7 at halftime.

Ruether continued to run and score more in the second half. He rushed for a 45-yard touchdown and added another point after.

Defensive tackle Keyan Owens scored a touchdown on a five-yard interception return.

Peace River quarterback Makai Knoblauch then scored a touchdown on a three-yard run.

Defensive end Kolsen Ristesund scored a touchdown on an interception return after Cash Piercey tipped the ball.

Ruether finished the game with five converts after a touchdown.

Richard Froese

South Peace News