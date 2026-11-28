The Peace River Pioneers have advanced to the quarter-finals in the Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League.
Seeded number five, Peace River was scheduled to visit the No. 4 Carstairs Kodiaks on Nov. 14.
The winner advances to the semifinals Nov. 21 against the winner of a game between No. 1 Wainwright Commandos and the No. 8 Coaldale Spartans.
The visiting Pioneers crushed the Whitecourt Cats 44-7 on Nov. 7.
Running back Noah Ruether ran in for a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring.
He also kicked an extra point for the Pioneers, who led 7-0.
Ruether scored his second touchdown from five yards out and again kicked a point after in the second quarter.
The Cats clawed back when they scored a one-yard touchdown after the Pioneers turned the ball over.
Whitecourt surrendered a two-point safety in the end zone on a third down and long.
Peace River led 16-7 at halftime.
Ruether continued to run and score more in the second half. He rushed for a 45-yard touchdown and added another point after.
Defensive tackle Keyan Owens scored a touchdown on a five-yard interception return.
Peace River quarterback Makai Knoblauch then scored a touchdown on a three-yard run.
Defensive end Kolsen Ristesund scored a touchdown on an interception return after Cash Piercey tipped the ball.
Ruether finished the game with five converts after a touchdown.
Richard Froese
South Peace News
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