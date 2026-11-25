Peace River and area residents will have access to a Navigation Centre Pop Up, meant to provide one-stop-shop for easy access to local and regional resources next month on Dec. 3.

“This is the second offering, based on feedback from the last in January,” says Town of Peace River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) programmer Tamara Brunham.

“RCMP report that more resources are needed with the change of season. We also try to be mindful of the many tabling events offered in town.”

The event will be free to attend and is being held at Sagitawa Friendship Centre at 9702-98 Street in Peace River.

Services on-site will include Housing Supports, Employment Services, Mental Health and Addictions Support, Government Supports, Domestic Violence Supports, Health Resources, Justice and Legal Resources, Information and Referrals, Education Resources, Parenting and Child Resources, and Food Insecurity Supports.

“Anyone who is looking to engage with federal, provincial and local supports should attend,” says Brunham.

“Everyone could benefit from this event as all the services are represented and everyone has different needs.”

The event is co-hosted by FCSS, RCMP, Western Alberta Regional Victim Serving Society, Sagitawa Friendship Society, Recovery Alberta, and Primary Care Alberta.

“Edmonton and Calgary have these centers for people, and we often hear about how rural communities lack the support from provincial supports, so we are bringing them to one spot to ease access issues,” she explains.

“These five partnering organizations have felt the weight of the need in our community and have expressed interest in supporting this type of initiative.”

Transportation to the event is also available simply by calling (780) 624-1000.

The organizers are trying to eliminate all barriers to people attending the event. Food and refreshments will be provided at the event, along with the chance to win door prizes and get some great swag.

“We want people to come in and access everything they might need in one spot,” concludes Brunham.

“This event provides an opportunity for community organizations and service providers to come together and share resources, identify service gaps, and strengthen cross-sector collaboration. Working collectively helps create more coordinated and accessible support for those who need it most.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter