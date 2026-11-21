Students stand in front of wreaths to be presented Nov. 11. Left-right, are Lucas Kemp, Joey Cloutier, Jamieson Rous, Sage Olanski and George Rattray-Cannon. Students wear poppies they made in class.

Kindergarten students at St. Andrew’s School got a lesson about Remembrance Day.

Students toured the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion on Nov. 4 leading up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

They learned about war and local people who served in war.

For many years, kindergarten teacher Colette Caron has taken her students to visit the Legion days before Remembrance Day.

Time at the Legion is very special for the students as Legion president Don Ebbett leads the tour. Lessons in the classroom and at the Legion bring it together.

“One of the most meaningful parts of the visit is helping students make connections between what we talk about in the classroom and the people in their own community,” Caron says.

“Remembrance Day isn’t just about remembering something that happened long ago.

“It is about remembering real people, their families and the sacrifices made to give us the lives we have today.

“I think visiting the Legion and having the opportunity to see the local connections to our history makes these lessons even more meaningful for our young students,” Caron says.

She adds any lesson about Remembrance Day to young children is vital.

“Even at a young age, I think it is important for children to begin understanding the meaning behind Remembrance Day,” Caron says.

“We want them to know that the freedoms we enjoy today came with sacrifices made by so many people.

“Learning about these stories helps build gratitude, respect and an appreciation for those who have served our country.”

During the week before Nov. 11, the letter “R” is the focus of kindergarten.

“We spent lots of time talking about what Remembrance Day means and understanding that those who served and are still with us today are called Veterans,” Caron says.

“We also talked about why we wear poppies and where the money collected through poppy donations goes.”

Students appreciate the time with Legion members to hear their stories.

They learned about the cenotaph and what it represents. A cenotaph is a monument that lists the names of local people who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s such an important piece of our local history and a wonderful way for our kindergarten students to understand why we remember,” Caron says.

She adds the Legion has so much information about local people who served in wars.

“The Legion is full of stories that really bring Remembrance Day to life,” Caron says.

“Students learned about the sand from Juno Beach that was gifted to the Legion.”

They also learned about 104-year-old Sir George Bennett and his military history and local soldiers who served in the First World War and Second World War.

“One of the biggest highlights was spotting a picture of a very young 17-year-old Mr. Ebbett who stood up to help keep our Canada safe and free,” Caron says.

“What a special connection for our little learners.

“We are so grateful for the people who keep these stories alive and help the next generation understand the importance of remembering.

“We are always grateful to Mr. Ebbett and the Legion for welcoming our youngest students and taking the time to help them understand why remembering in so important,” Caron says.

She started taking her kindergarten classes to the Legion in 2014. Students from that first class are now Grade 12.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Students stand along the wall that features the Fallen Heroes of the High Prairie region – Lest We Forget! Left-right, are Winston James, Bennett Abram, Tyson Dube-Sanders, Beckett Gauchier, Caleb Cramer, Dylan Willier and Saber Laderoute. Students wear poppies they made in class.