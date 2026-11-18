At its regular meeting Nov. 9, Peace River town council decided to defer renovations to its new town hall.

“Council has decided to defer the project because the estimated renovation costs have increased substantially, from approximately $3.5 million to more than $7.3 million,” says Mayor Shelly Shannon.

“We have a responsibility to our taxpayers to ensure we are making sound financial decisions. With other significant infrastructure needs facing our community, council felt it was necessary to reconsider whether this was the best use of public funds.”

Last year, council purchased a building at 9715 – 100 Street to transition its operations to, noting that the space would provide extra office areas for staff and a building that was accommodating to those with disabilities.

Staff work in shared offices, temporary workstations and converted storage closets, which affects productivity and recruitment. Council chambers are on the second floor with no elevator, and there is only one accessible boardroom.

Shannon says renovating the current building is not considered practical.

“Council has directed administration to explore alternative solutions and bring those options back for consideration,” Shannon explains.

“I believe we need to take a practical approach and determine what makes the most financial sense for our community. We still need to address our municipal facility requirements, but we need to do so within our means.”

Shannon says there are several possibilities, including exploring whether selling the property would be a better option.

“At this point, nothing has been ruled in or out,” she says. “Council wants administration to examine the alternatives so we can make an informed decision based on actual costs and long-term value.”

Shannon says the $7.3 million price tag for renovations would be an enormous financial commitment for the community, adding there are other more pressing infrastructure needs in the community.

“Council also questioned some of the proposed renovation expenses, including a $712,000 HVAC system,” she adds.

“We cannot lose sight of the fact that every dollar we spend comes from our taxpayers. We need to distinguish between what we would like to have and what we can realistically afford. Residents can’t afford a tax hike or the burden of potential future debt associated with an aging renovated building.”

The original renovation estimate was approximately $3.5 million, and the latest projected cost is approximately $7.3 million.

“Administration will investigate alternatives and report back to council with options for consideration,” Shannon says.

“We need to look carefully at costs, practicality, and long-term implications before making another significant financial commitment. While there may be grant opportunities available, I don’t believe we should rush into a multimillion-dollar project simply to meet a funding deadline. The project needs to make financial sense first.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

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