Regals still looking for first win

Grimshaw Huskies’ goaltender Zach Mussio watches the puck sail behind him during the second period of their 6-3 over the High Prairie Regals Oct. 30. Regals’ player Nelson Anderson is sprawled on the ice while Huskies’ defender Jayden Rothwell stands beside him.

Kieren Raknerud and Kyle Craddock each scored twice to send the Grimshaw Huskies home happy after a 6-3 at High Prairie Oct. 30 over the Regals.

It was the Huskies’ first NPHL game since the spring of 2023 and their first game vs the Regals in 2,833 days dating back to Jan. 17, 2019.

Amazing, it was also the first Huskies’ win by a 6-3 score in High Prairie since at least the start of the 1989-90 season – a span of over 37 years.

Bond Hawryluk opened the scoring at the 4:50 mark on the power play. Raknerud made it 2-0 shortly after at the 5:52 mark.

However, the Regals found some offence. Brandon McNabb and Jeremy MacDonald scored in the final eight minutes to tie the game 2-2 after one period.

The second period dealt a cruel hand to the Regals as they outshot the Huskies 16-7 but found themselves down 4-2 after Raknerud’s second of the game and Connor Bak’s eventual game-winner.

Regals’ goaltender Chris Key was outstanding in net making many fine saves. He could not be faulted on any of the goals which resulted from defensive breakdowns by the Regals. Each of the six goals on the night came from players not covering assignment or not clearing juicy rebounds, although the Huskies benefited from some very good luck as rebounds seemed to find the sticks of Huskies’ players all night.

Mikal Chalifoux closed the gap to 4-3 just before two minutes expired in the third and it looked like the Regals might rally to win.

However, Craddock spoiled the party for the good crowd enjoying the game as he scored twice in a 4:21 span before the period was half over and the Huskies cruised to victory.

While Key was not at fault for the loss, Huskies’ goaltender Zach Mussio had a fine game himself. He stopped 38 of 41 shots while Key stopped 31 of 37.

The loss continues a history of miserable starts to the season for the Regals. They have not won a season opening game in 10 years and have now lost three games in five of the last six seasons played dating back to 2013-14.

Meanwhile, the win marked the second time in the last five seasons the Huskies opened with a win dating back to the 2018-19 season.

The Regals now prepare to host the Valleyview Jets on Nov. 12 and Nov. 27 as the homestand continues. It is tough for a team to get on a roll playing so few games but with the departure of the Falher Pirates and Fort St. John Flyers the Regals have to deal with the hand dealt to them. Games against both those teams were part of the original schedule.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News