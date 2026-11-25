The losses may be mounting, but the coach of the High Prairie Regals sees progress in his young club.

“I thought Friday night was probably our most complete effort of the season so far,” says Trent Meyaard after the Regals’ 6-4 loss to the visiting Valleyview Jets.

“We’re (coaching staff) starting to see the guys buy into the systems and understand what it’s going to take to compete and win in this league. The effort has been there, but now we’re starting to see more structure and consistency in our game.

“We’re definitely trending in the right direction.”

The Jets built a 5-1 second period lead and hung on for the win. Coupled with their 6-2 home ice win the next night, the Jets are in second place with a 3-0-1-1 record and have not lost in regulation time this season. The Jets have not done that since at least the 1989-90 season when detailed records were first kept.

Rylee Hebert and Isaiah Letendre gave the Jets a 2-0 first period lead as the visitors enjoyed a 17-10 shots on goal advantage. The Regals have yet to score first in four games this season.

“Our starts are something we absolutely need to clean up,” says Meyaard.

“You can’t continually spot good hockey teams a lead and expect to battle your way back every night.

“We’ve talked about being ready from the opening puck drop and understand that every shift matters. It’s something we continue to address.”

In the second period, Letendre added his second of the night to make it 3-0 before Jeremy MacDonald put the Regals on the scoreboard.

However, Chase Aldridge scored on a power play. It was a bitter pill for the Regals to swallow as they were down two men for a full two minutes and killed off all but one second of the penalties.

“(It) was definitely a tough one to give,” says Meyaard. “The guys worked extremely hard to kill that penalty, and we were so close to getting through it.

“But I didn’t feel it discouraged our group. If anything, I thought the response afterward showed a lot of character,” he adds.

Michael Lovsin added another goal and the Jets were home-free at 5-1. They were dominating play and if not for the efforts of Regals’ goaltender Chase Henley it could have been much worse.

“Our goaltending has been strong, and I certainly don’t think it’s been the reason for our losses,” says Meyaard. “Henley gave us a great game Friday night and made some big saves when we needed them.”

He also praised the other goaltender, Chris Key.

“Chris has played great as well all season. We need to do a better job defensively in front of our goaltenders and limit the quality scoring chances we’re giving up.”

Hudson Chalifoux closed the gap to 5-2 with a late goal in the second. Late in the third period with 2:52 remaining, Mikal Chalifoux made it 5-3.

But the comeback fell short when John Apsassin scored unassisted into an empty net.

Robert Lemay scored his first of the season with 42 seconds left to end the scoring.

The Regals did have chances earlier in the game but let opportunity pass. They failed to score on early power plays, went scoreless in four chances and have yet to score a PPG this season. Meyaard knows that has to change.

“One of the challenges right now is that we have gone back to practicing just once a week to accommodate everyone’s work commitments and hopefully get the majority of our lineup together. Because of that we haven’t spent nearly enough time working on our special teams. It’s difficult to get that chemistry and timing without repetition.”

The schedule certainly has not helped. After the departure of Falher and Fort St. John, the Regals are now on a 15-day break until the High Prairie Light-Up game Nov. 27 against the same Jets. The Regals also played Oct. 30 and will play only three games in 28 days.

“I’m confident that as the season progresses our power play will start clicking like it did last year. We have the personnel to make it successful,” says Meyaard.

“Losing 6-4 to a very good Valleyview team with their last goal coming into an empty net shows we’re not far off. We competed hard for a full 60 minutes and that’s something we’ve been preaching since the beginning of the season. We’re getting closer, but also understand that close doesn’t get you points in the standings.”

The fact the Regals won the last 29 minutes was not lost on Meyaard.

“Nobody quit, nobody hung their heads and the guys continued to push. That’s the kind of mentality we’re trying to establish. We want a team that competes regardless of the score of situation.”

Meyaard believes the future is bright.

“The biggest thing for me right now is were seeing progress. One we put all those pieces together consistently, the wins will come.”

Chris Clegg

South Peace News