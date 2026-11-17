Peace River Pioneer player Hayden Curry, left, carries the ball as High Prairie Renegade player Rylan Hadley-Roberts (99) closes in on the play in Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League playoff action Oct. 30 in High Prairie. Pioneer player Michael Kolebaba (No.1) also gets in on the action.

The High Prairie Renegades have advanced to the Peace Division final in high school football playoffs.

The Renegades defeated the Peace River Pioneers 26-13 on Oct. 30 in High Prairie in the first round in the Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League.

It was the first home playoff game for the Renegades since joining football in 2014.

The Renegades were scheduled to visit the Sexsmith Sabres on Nov. 7 for the Peace Division championship.

High Prairie took charge against the Pioneers early and never looked back, head coach Jeff Copeland says.

“From the opening whistle to the final play, the Renegades controlled the game, showing determination, physicality and what it truly means to play as a team,” Copeland says.

Luke Flowers scored four touchdowns for the Renegades who led 6-0 after the first quarter, 13-0 at halftime and 20-0 after three quarters.

Peace River responded with two touchdowns in the final quarter to make the score closer.

“Coming into this playoff match-up, we knew we had our work cut out for us,” Copeland says.

“With two starters and two back-ups sidelined by injuries, we needed players to step up, take on bigger roles and deliver when it mattered most.

“And that’s exactly was the team did.”

He notes several players who contributed big.

Ryder Peters had an incredible performance.

“Ryder stepped up tremendously when we needed him most,” Copeland.

“He was a large part of the victory and proved just how important every player on this roster is.”

Team leaders Rylan Hadley-Roberts and Konner Krystal and Flowers showed up in a big way and made huge plays, the coach says.

“These three continue to lead by example, stepping up in the biggest moments and setting the standard for the rest of the team,” Copeland says.

“That’s what true leadership is about.”

Trenton Wait Radstaak, Darius Willier, Geronimo Giroux, Gage McNabb, Tyson Ladouceur and Harlan Rotenburger were warriors on both sides of the ball, the coach says.

“Their efforts, toughness and determination helped us control this game from start to finish,” Copeland says.

“Every one of them stepped up, played with heart and gave everything they had for their teammates.”

Hayden Giroux, Gabriel McLeod, Seth Giroux and Alikae Schur-Auger stepped up when other players needed a break.

“They made the most of every opportunity,” Copeland says.

“They didn’t just fill spots, they contributed and made plays.

“That’s the definition of team depth.”

Mary Flowers was another key player, the coach says.

“Mary made her presence felt on kickoff coverage, coming up with some great tackles and helping set the tone on special teams,” Copeland says.

The top three teams in the Peace Division qualify for the provincial playoffs.

The Renegades extend a huge thanks to Falcon Equipment Rentals, All Choice Rentals and Delorme Enterprises for generously donating lights for the game.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such amazing local business supporting our players and our football program,” Copeland says.

Richard Froese

South Peace News