Sabres prove too strong for Pioneers

Peace River Pioneers’ defensive unit was busy against the tough Sexsmith Sabres in Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League action Oct. 3 in Sexsmith. Photo courtesy of Meagan Pyttlik.

The visiting Peace River Pioneers lost to the undefeated Sexsmith Sabres 52-22 on Oct. 3 in Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League action.

After two big wins against the Whitecourt Cats and the Hinton Wolfpack, the Pioneers faced a tough challenge against the strong Sexmith team, Peace River head coach Mark Owens says.

“The Pioneers battled hard,” Owens says.

“While the score wasn’t in our favour, there were plenty of positives to take from the game.”

Peace River scored three touchdowns against the No. 5 ranked Sabres.

Running back Noah Ruether ran the ball into the end zone twice while receiver Michael Kolebaba secured a touchdown after a completed pass from quarterback Makai Knoblauch.

Ruether also added a field goal and an extra point after a touchdown, contributing to the Pioneers’ 22 points.

“Although a few long plays got away from them, the Pioneers’ defensive line played aggressively and battled hard all game,” Owens says.

After no games played over the Thanksgiving Day weekend (October 9-10), the Pioneers visit the Valleyview Cougars on Oct. 15 to close out the regular season.

Playoffs in the Peace Division open Oct. 29 when the first-place team host the fourth-place team and the second-place team host third place.

Win or lose, all four teams play on Nov. 6.

Richard Froese

South Peace News