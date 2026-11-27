The High Prairie Municipal Library hosted its annual Community Christmas Party on Nov. 19 which featured a special visit from Santa Claus. The party attracted 132 people, which included children, adults, staff and volunteers, up from 118 last year. Children enjoyed a variety of games and activities, such as the Saran Wrap game where children try to tear open a pinata-like object to get candy, Christmas Bingo and plenty of crafts, colouring and cookies and juice. Santa’s helpers also handed out gifts to children of all ages. The library also invited people to donate non-perishable food to the High Prairie and District Food Bank. Records show the children’s party dates back to the mid 1980s.
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West Moberly First Nations is seeking a delegation to attend Youth Inspiration Day, set to take place in April 2027 near Calgary hosted by Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame (photo provided by Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame) MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — A northeast B.C. First Nation is seeking to empower youth through sports, courtesy of […] ...More
Calgary’s public school board closed the 2025-26 school year with fewer students and grant funding, contributing to a higher-than-forecasted surplus. At the Nov. 24 Calgary Board of Education (CBE) Board of Trustees meeting, superintendent Brad Grundy presented last year’s financial report, highlighting a handful of key points from the eventful year. The board reported an […] ...More
Trumpeter swans fly above Gull Lake, migrant participants in a diverse ecosystem and watershed that supporters of stabilization strive to protect. Frank Shufletoski/One Eye Looking A notoriously shallow lake in central Alberta will — if all goes well — start climbing to renewed heights next year, the legislature heard last week. Tara Sawyer, the minister […] ...More
Although a leadership review didn’t land on the agenda, Premier Danielle Smith will likely have difficult waters to navigate at the annual meeting of UCP members in Calgary. Moderates and separatists alike have reasons for discontent, experts say. – Legislative Assembly of Alberta/Flickr Last month’s referendum and loyalty demand have backed Alberta Premier Danielle Smith […] ...More
Hwy. 724, shown running north to south from La Glace to Wembley, is due for an overlay which will start this summer. The project also includes the construction of a roundabout at its intersection with Hwy. 672 (Emerson Trail). (Google Maps) Last winter’s record-breaking snowfall slowed response times for contractors trying to clear the region’s […] ...More
A display of white crosses, each with the names of a local veteran who served in the First World War or Second World War, were illuminated for the first time outside the Beaverlodge town office near sunset on Nov. 10. Members of the Beaverlodge Elks and Royal Canadian Legion were on hand to see the […] ...More
The Yukon government is working to create new laws to fill gaps in regulation regarding the development of geothermal energy projects in the Yukon. According to a Yukon government press release published on Nov. 18, interest in geothermal technology is growing in the territory as increasing demand continues to strain current energy infrastructure. Presently, the […] ...More
The lot at 9505 Park Road, beside the Keyera Centre, is being eyed by Treaty 8 Sovereign Nations as a potential spot for a mixed-income housing unit. City council decided Nov. 16 to move forward with transferring the land to Treaty 8, but it is still awaiting word from the province on a neighbouring lot […] ...More
Admin2015onGeneral CommentsHi there, I'm just writing this because I am looking to make a connection with my long lost daughter whom I haven't seen since right after she was born. Her name is Gabrielle chalifoux. She just turne…
veidaonToday’s Happenings: March 16, 2026I like that the daily roundup includes both specific times and places, like Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall and the after-school program at the Children’s Resource Centre. It makes it easy for…
Christopher HarrisonCompany hired to study hamlet revitalizationDo the people of the community care will they take a role in maintaining the upgrades or will it look like a dump in two years you can't force a community to care
Skout owner and head brewer Aaron Grandguillot in the taproom with his newest beer, Hobnob Belgium dubbel. Skout Brewing took home three medals at the Prairie Beer Awards. Nicole Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Skout [... Read More ]
THUNDER BAY — Injured workers’ advocates, a local MPP and union representatives are sounding the alarm about the closure of the local Workplace Safety and Insurance Board office and cuts to experienced staff. That, advocates [... Read More ]
A display of white crosses, each with the names of a local veteran who served in the First World War or Second World War, were illuminated for the first time outside the Beaverlodge town office [... Read More ]
A visitor looks out at an unruly ocean on Nov. 14 in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve’s Long Beach Unit. (Nora O’Malley photos) Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Long Beach Unit, B.C. – [... Read More ]
LAKE LOUISE – Lake Louise Chef Rupert Garcia spent nearly 60 hours in the kitchen before his dish was ready to serve a panel of tough judges. The executive chef at the Lake Louise Post [... Read More ]
In advance of National Housing Day, the Peterborough Tenant Union (PTU) organized a rally on Saturday afternoon (November 21) calling on all levels of government to support renters’ rights and raising awareness of the current [... Read More ]
GX94’s Olivia Shearer, Evan Montgomery, Danny Ismond and Tonya Cherry. Courtesy of GX94 YORKTON, Sask. — For many Saskatchewan country artists, hearing their latest single on GX94 isn’t just another radio spin. It’s often the [... Read More ]
Laurie Lee, co-author of the PICU togetherness study and associate professor of nursing at the University of Calgary. PHOTO COURTESY OF LAURIE LEE / UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY Sarah Palmer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter New research [... Read More ]
Despite acknowledging that he simultaneously occupied the roles of lover, college placement supervisor, and boss to a young woman, Michael Haaima repeatedly stressed to the court that his relationship with a 23-year-old when he was [... Read More ]
Incoming CAO Steven Pickard, left, sits alongside Chatham-Kent Mayor-elect Michael Bondy during a press briefing to discuss last week’s senior leadership shakeup at the Civic Centre. Photo courtesy of the Chatham Voice The Civic Centre [... Read More ]
A warehouse and distribution centre is proposed on Wellington Road 34. Isabel Buckmaster, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter PUSLINCH ― A large-scale industrial warehouse and distribution facility is looking to make an agricultural site west of [... Read More ]
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