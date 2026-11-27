The High Prairie Municipal Library hosted its annual Community Christmas Party on Nov. 19 which featured a special visit from Santa Claus. The party attracted 132 people, which included children, adults, staff and volunteers, up from 118 last year. Children enjoyed a variety of games and activities, such as the Saran Wrap game where children try to tear open a pinata-like object to get candy, Christmas Bingo and plenty of crafts, colouring and cookies and juice. Santa’s helpers also handed out gifts to children of all ages. The library also invited people to donate non-perishable food to the High Prairie and District Food Bank. Records show the children’s party dates back to the mid 1980s.

A boy and his two sisters get ready to drop in their Christmas wish lists to Santa Claus at the North Pole in a special mailbox. Left-right, are Deya Patenaude, 10, Jaxson Patenaude, 9, and Ellie Patenaude, 7.

Three boys visit Santa Claus. Left-right, are Gideon Millo, 5, MJ Blaikie, 3, and CJ Flores, 8.

Even some adults got to spend time with Santa Claus! Vivian Auger shows off her Christmas sweater.

Mason Laderoute, 8, shows off his Christmas sweater during his chat with Santa Claus. Don’t forget to tell him your wish list!

Tailyah Patenaude, 5, left, was all dressed up in her Chtristmas best for her visit with Santa Claus.

Two young girls have fun playing the Saran Wrap game where they try to tear open a pinata-like object to get candy and small prizes. Left-right, are Adalynn Plesuk, 5, her mother Stacy Plesuk, and Andi Rattray Cannon, 6.

Two boys show their Santa Claus decorations they made in crafts to hang on their Christmas tree. Left-right, are Cayden Kiyawasew, 14, and Niko Supernault, 12.

A young girl enjoys a big cookie while playing Christmas Bingo with her grandmother. Left-right, are Maddison Caouette, 1 year old, and Sarah Mooman