Support for fallen fireman March 27, 2022 Emergency responders throughout the region paid tribute to Darcy Halcrow, who passed away March 5. They attended his funeral March 16 at Grouard. After returning to High Prairie, the local fire department flew a flag at half mast on its ladder truck to honour Halcrow, a Big Lakes County district fire chief at Grouard, who served the department for 20 years.