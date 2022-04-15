Swan Hills resident wins $100,000

Matthew Bratt

Matthew Bratt did not trust his own eyes when he saw he had won $100,000 on the EXTRA he added to his Lotto Max ticket for the March 25 draw.

“I thought I had made a mistake,” he said.

“I just could not believe it!”

After checking the WCLC website for the winning numbers he ran for his phone to verify his ticket was a winner by scanning it with the Lotto Spot app.

With no plans yet for his windfall, Bratt is enjoying dreaming about what he will so with his big win.

The Swan Hills resident won his $100,000 prize by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number – 5878230.

Bratt purchased his ticket at Swan Hills Super A Foods.