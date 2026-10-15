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The Souls Purpose offers new healing space

by | Oct 15, 2026 | News

Amy Robinson (left) and Ashley Yuremchuk (right) of the Souls Purpose. Photo courtesy of Ashley Yuremchuk

What began as personal healing journeys for two sisters has grown into a shared space where clients are invited to slow down, look inward and explore what healing can mean for them.

The Soul’s Purpose, owned by sisters Ashley Yuremchuk and Amy Robinson, operates out of The Healing Room in Peace River. The space is also shared with Brandi Campbell, a registered nurse who owns Guided by Nurse B. The three women often collaborate on offerings that combine energy work, intuition, holistic education and community connection.

Yuremchuk says The Soul’s Purpose was born after a period when she felt lost in life.

During her own healing journey, she says spiritual gifts began to come forward, but only after she made time to turn inward and understand what was happening within her.

“I didn’t know until I took the time to go within,” Yuremchuk says, explaining that the experience changed how she understood herself, her health and the connection between the mind, body and energy.

Robinson says she watched her sister become more grounded over the course of that journey. Both were shaped by their father’s illness, which they say helped lead them toward healing work and the belief that people can carry healing capacity within themselves.

Everyone is a healer in some way, says Robinson, and their work is about facilitating an opportunity for people to discover that for themselves rather than telling clients what they should feel or believe.

For Yuremchuk, that belief came through lived experience. She says she dealt with medical issues connected to her nervous system being on high alert, and when doctors could not provide a clear diagnosis, healing work became proof to her of the power of the mind and of the connection between mental, physical and energetic well-being.

Yuremchuk now offers services including muscle testing, which she says can be used to help release trapped emotions. She says she considers herself logic-brained and needs to experience something before she believes it, which made her own healing journey especially important in shaping the way she works with clients today.

Alongside that healing, Yuremchuk says her psychic gifts developed. She says her work allows her to bring perspective and healing to people who may be seeking clarity, release or a stronger understanding of their own inner experience.

All three women describe themselves as empaths. They say people who are highly sensitive to the emotions and energy around them can sometimes pick up others’ emotions as though they are their own, especially if they have not learned how to regulate their nervous system.

The Healing Room, they say, is designed to help people develop that awareness.

Clients may come in for Reiki, sound healing, mediumship or psychic services, workshops, courses, holistic nursing support or group offerings, but the goal is often similar: to create a space where people feel safe enough to notice what is happening within them.

The Healing Room also hosts children’s workshops, run by Robinson. She says she grew up with intuitive gifts and was an introverted child, while Yuremchuk was more extroverted. That experience has helped Robinson understand how overwhelming sensitivity can feel for young people who may not yet have language for what they are carrying.

Robinson says she wants to use the children’s programming to teach children how to deal with their sensitivity and protect themselves emotionally and energetically. She is also a children’s author who publishes under the name Amy May and illustrates her own books.

Robinson has been publishing children’s books for five years and says she has 10 books published in seven countries. She says the stories are centred on love and written so children can relate to them. She plans to continue writing and hopes to release 30 books.

A registered nurse by trade, Campbell says she experienced a spiritual awakening after loss and later took a course in holistic nursing. She started Guided by Nurse B last year, offering holistic nursing and nurse coaching informed by 22 years of nursing experience across hospital settings. Campbell wanted to show up differently in nursing by blending clinical experience with holistic health. She says coaching differs from traditional counselling or therapy because it creates space for people to reflect and be guided as they consider what they need.

Getting to know Yuremchuk as a client, she and Campbell birthed a collaboration.

Campbell and Yuremchuk completed their master level of Reiki together in 2024.

Yuremchuk’s Reiki practice initially began in 2018 and grew from there.

The Soul’s Purpose has been operating for about two and a half years. Yuremchuk and Robinson each ran their businesses from home for about a year before moving into their current space in February 2026. Before settling there, they had combined their work at another location in town but quickly realized they needed a larger space that better fit their needs.

Robinson says The Healing Room became theirs in February and proved to be the right fit for what they were trying to create: not a clinical office, not a retail storefront, but a shared healing space where practitioners could work both independently and together.

The businesses offer mediumship and psychic services, sound healing, Reiki, courses and workshops. Campbell says the trio also offers collective Reiki once a month. During those sessions, she says people often experience some form of release, awareness or intuitive message.

Campbell says many people who attend return and bring a friend. The response, the women say, reflects a growing openness in the community to services that focus on nervous system regulation, energy awareness and personal reflection.

Yuremchuk says one of the biggest misconceptions about their work is that it is “woo- woo” or scary. She says the fear often comes from misunderstanding what healing work asks of people.

“The scariest part of healing is being accountable for what’s inside you,” Yuremchuk says.

Robinson says people often leave the space with awareness and validation about what they may need to do next. For these women, that outcome is part of why the space matters: it does not have to provide every answer, but it can help people feel seen and supported while they reflect on their own healing.

The Healing Room will also host a holistic market on Oct. 3, offering another opportunity for people to gather, learn and share healing-focused work in the community.

Bookings can be made online through The Soul’s Purpose or Guided by Nurse B websites.

Sara Driedger
South Peace News

Brandi Campbell, owner of Guided by Nurse B. Photo courtesy of Ashley Yuremchuk

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