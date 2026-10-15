Today’s Happenings: October 16, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 16, 2026

World Food Day!

Boss’s Day!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Drop-In Play at HP Children’s Resource Centre 4709 – 51 Ave. Free!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – NLC Peavine Campus Grand Opening.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

2 – 3:30 p.m. – NLC HP Student Residence Grand Opening.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Read Aloud Club meets at Peace River Municipal Library. Read with our facilitator!

7 – 9:30 p.m. – Paint -n Sip with Traci Hansen at HP Museum. (780) 523-2601 to pre-register. Fee applies.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 16, 2026

1430 – King James II, King of Scotland

1854 – Oscar Wilde, Irish Writer/Poet

1925 – Angela Lansbury, Murder She Wrote Actress

1941 – Tim McCarver, Sports Broadcaster

1943 – Fred Turner, BTO Vocalist

1946 – Suzanne Somers, Three’s Company Actress

1947 – Bob Weir, Grateful Dead Guitarist

1947 – David Zucker, Airplane Director

1958 – Tim Robbins, Shawshank Redemption Actor

1959 – Gary Kemp, Spandau Ballet Guitarist

1974 – Paul Kariya, Anaheim Mighty Ducks

This Day in Local History – October 16, 2026

Oct. 16, 1963: Only 16 per cent of the voters turn out for the municipal election. Mayor Max Vanderaegen is elected by acclamation: Mel Taylor, John Enns and Dr. Sweet elected as councillors. Only 196 of 1,192 eligible voters cast ballots.

Oct. 16, 1976: Nine people are charged following an outbreak of violence at the Spaulding Hotel in High Prairie.

Oct. 16, 1985: South Peace News reports that Valleyview businessman Dick Gillespie purchases the Hi Lodge Motel, which was in receivership, and plans on re-opening it under the name of Raven Motor Inn.

Oct. 16, 1989: Rollie Johnson is elected mayor of High Prairie. In the referendum ballot, fluoridation passes 500-162.

Oct. 16, 1991: South Peace News reports that the Faust Community League receives a $19,000 grant for constructing a skating rink, upgrading a sheltered facility near the ball diamond and a camp kitchen for a local park.

Oct. 16, 1992: Ray’s Gas Bar celebrates its grand opening one mile east of the Grouard turnoff on Highway 2.

Oct. 16, 1993: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers sweep both titles at the St. Andrew’s Invitational Volleyball Tournament. The women defeat St. Andrew’s 15-11, 15-4 in the final while the men defeat Valleyview 15-10, 8-15, 15-13.

Oct. 16, 1996: Doreen Bellerose, 47, dies after her van collides with a truck near the Assineau River.

Oct. 16, 1996: Athabasca MP David Chatters is angry over poor federal government phone service. He says 30 million calls go unanswered each year because lines are busy or the caller abandons the line.

Oct. 16, 2000: High Prairie RCMP continue their search for a missing woman. Marina Ayala, 31, was last seen several weeks ago and family were looking for her. She is later found safe.

Oct. 16, 2000: Crown prosecutor Rod Clark files a stay of charges against RaiLink of failure to prevent a fire from spreading Aug. 3, 1999. The trial was set for Oct. 19-20 but the Crown charged RaiLink Ltd. instead of RaiLink Canada Ltd. Since the wrong corporate company was charged, the charge was stayed.

Oct. 16, 2000: The High Prairie Recreation Board amends it smoking policy to make the Sports Palace totally smoke-free. Previously, smoking on the pad was allowed for special events.

Oct. 16, 2001: Rock band Trooper pays a visit to Barry’s Bar and Grill in High Prairie.

Oct. 16, 2008: The Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance unveils its new promotional video.

Oct. 16, 2010: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Grade 11 student Dyanna Monteith wins the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Sportsmanship Pin after helping a distressed runner at Provincials in Vermilion.

Oct. 16, 2010: Monahan Ford Kawasaki holds a Drive One 4UR Community test drive and raises $4,600 for the High Prairie Regals. At the same time, they have a food bank drive for the local food bank.

Oct. 16-17, 2010: The High Prairie Quilt Guild attracts 143 entries for its 15th annual show. Mary-Anne Payne wins best quilt in the small category while Sophie Boisson wins in the large category.

Oct. 16, 2013: South Peace News, with the help of the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, sets up a photo in M.D. council chambers of young children sitting in councillors’ seats to promote the municipal election and to urge voters to think of children’s issues when they vote.

Oct. 16, 2013: Kees and Christine VandeBurgt open KC’s Factory Direct Furniture in the south side of the KBS-TV Building.

Oct. 16, 2015: High Prairie School Division celebrates the grand opening of the High Prairie School Division Learning Support Centre.

Oct. 16, 2017: Whitefish resident Amy Lea Thunder, 35, is sent to jail for 60 days after pleading guilty to assault. She slapped a police officer.

Oct. 16, 2017: Whitefish Lake First Nation receives a $725,000 grant to purchase five pieces of heavy equipment for its company, Atikameg Construction and Oilfield Maintenance. The grant increases employment opportunities for band members.

Oct. 16, 2017: Lifelong Peavine resident Sammy Lawrence Andrews passes away at the age of 69 years. He was a long-time employee at Buchanan Lumber.

Oct. 16, 2017: Brian Panasiuk defeats Linda Cox 415-234 to win the election for mayor in High Prairie. All incumbent councillors are re-elected; Judy Stenhouse is the only new face on council.

Oct. 16, 2017: Big Lakes County elects three new members to its council. Winning are Fern Welch in Grouard, Richard Simard in Joussard, and Donald Bissell in Enilda – Big Meadow.

Oct. 16, 2017: After a promise is made to deliver up-to-date municipal election results, South Peace News’ Website crashes due to high demand. The site receives 4,000 hits in one hour.

Oct. 16, 2019: South Peace News reports the search for missing Faust men continues on Great Slave Lake. Missing are Daniel Courtoreille, Michael Courtoreille and Jason Fulton, all of Faust, and Stacy Linington, who calls both Slave Lake and Hay River home.

This Day in World History – October 16, 2026

1384 – Jadwiga is crowned King of Poland, despite being a woman.

1710 – British troops occupy Port Royal, N.S.

1813 – Battle of Leipzig, largest battle in Europe prior to WWI.

1846 – Dentist William T. Morton demonstrates effectiveness of ether.

1869 – Hotel in Boston becomes first to have indoor plumbing.

1923 – Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio founded.

1923 – John Harwood patents self-winding watch.

1925 – Texas School Board prohibits teaching of evolution.

1934 – Mao Zedong & 25,000 troops begin 6,000-mile Long March.

1940 – Warsaw Ghetto is formed by German Gov-Gen. Hans Frank.

1941 – Germany advances within 60 miles of Moscow.

1942 – Cyclone in Bay of Bengal kills 40,000 south of Calcutta.

1946 – 10 Nazi leaders are hanged as war criminals after Nuremberg trials.

1962 – Cuban missile crisis begins.

1964 – China becomes world’s 5th nuclear power.

1968 – US athletes give the Black Power salute at Mexico City Olympics.

1970 – Pierre Trudeau invokes the War Measures Act during October crisis.

1982 – Mt. Palomar Observatory first to detect Halley’s comet on 13th return.

1987 – 175-kph winds cause blackout in London, much of southern England.

1990 – US forces reach 200,000 in Persian Gulf.

1992 – 1,700th David Letterman Show.

1992 – “Gilligan’s Island” TV pilot filmed in 1964 is first shown on TV.

2016 – Ed Whitlock, 85, oldest person to complete a marathon under 4 hours.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 16, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might consider taking a short trip today! Perhaps you need to get out of the house and go across town! Whatever it is, introduce your brain to a new reality! It is time to expand and explore! You itch to see new places and experience new things, either physically or mentally! Perhaps a religious sanctuary or quiet place in grove of trees is what you need in order to quench this inner thirst!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your mind might be stimulated today, so stay alert and open to new information! If you feel tired, take a short nap! It is better to operate at top speed and full capacity than go through your day only half present! Do not rely on external stimulants like caffeine to pick you up! These things will deceive your body and do damage to your nervous system!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Communication is flowing smoothly today, so take advantage of this and get the word out! It is important for you to make connections with other people now! Run with your instincts and feel free to enter into debates! Your words and tone of voice are very convincing! You could sell anything to anyone today!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not let fear of failure or fear of success hold you back! Even though you may feel a natural tendency to want to shrink into the background and take the easiest route, you might be sacrificing your true purpose when you do! Become the leader instead of following the leader! Rid yourself of all fear and take control of your destiny!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Powerful thoughts are running through your brain! You will find this information can be transforming! The key is to learn from others and incorporate opposing viewpoints into your state of mind! Do not automatically disregard the opinion of another just because it contradicts your own beliefs! Teamwork is the name of the game on a day like today!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Information coming your way today might be unreliable! It could be hard for you to take a solid hold on the messages you get! Keep in mind there are important answers waiting to be heard! These answers will come to you when you least expect them! Keep your mind open to new possibilities and the path will open up and become clear! Do not compromise your consciousness with abusive substances!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be careful about being manipulated by another person today! It is possible that someone is putting words in your mouth in order to get you to act a certain way! Do not fall into this trap! Be your own person and think for yourself! Your mind is susceptible and vulnerable now! Use your eyes and ears as a filter and do not let people unload their garbage on you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Information you receive today may get you stirred up! Remember it takes two to start an argument! You play an equal part in any disagreement! If you want to promote peace and harmony, your words and body language must show this! If peace and harmony are not your ultimate goal, you may need to look inside yourself to explore the reasons why!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Information you receive today may get you stirred up! Remember it takes two to start an argument! You play an equal part in any disagreement! If you want to promote peace and harmony, your words and body language must show this! If peace and harmony are not your ultimate goal, you may need to look inside yourself to explore the reasons why!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Answers may not be crystal clear today! They probably will not be laid out in a neat and organized manner! Get out in the open air and join friends for a long bike ride! Fly a kite or feel the wind blow through your hair on top of a mountain peak! The answer is flowing through the air around you! Stop looking down at the ground for the information you seek!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your head should be quite clear today and your witty comments will be met with appreciation and laughter! Your smile will delight everyone you encounter! Do not be afraid to let your feelings out to those who need to hear them! Focus your energy on the ones you love! Your heart is warm and generous, so share it with other people today!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not worry about probing too deeply today! Trust people more than you normally would! You will find things go much more smoothly if you approach them from a neutral or positive and not accusatory position! Listen to the people you care about the most! They are trying to convey important information! You might not want to hear it now, but in the long run, it is in everyone’s best interests that you do!