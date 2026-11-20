It’s long been recognized as the first Christmas party in High Prairie for years and this year is no exception!

The High Prairie Municipal Library holds its Christmas Party Thursday, Nov. 19 from 6-8 p.m. and the library will be transformed into a merry and boisterous location.

Library program coordinator Lisa Allan invites everyone to the festive occasion and says to not expect too many changes from years past.

“It’s similar to last year because it works,” she says.

The library will close at 5 p.m. to set up for the party. Door open at 6 p.m. with Santa arriving at about 7 p.m. to visit with children and give away presents.

“Santa will deliver Advent calendars and candy canes to the older kids and a small stuffy to babies,” says Allan.

About 130 visit each year for an evening of fun. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. A variety of craft stations will be set up and children can write and drop off their letters to Santa.

Records show the popular party dates back to at least 1984.

“We welcome everyone in the community to come and celebrate the start of the season of giving,” says Allan.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News