Donnelly Georges P. Vanier Vipers hold the banner as Northwest Junior High School 2J boys’ volleyball champions. Front row, left-right, are Quinton Farney and Gaven Gagne. Back row, left-right, are coach Parker Bonnah, Dax Whitehead, Graycen Kunce, Max Dubrule, Justin Filliol, Leva Burchyk, Levi Gagnon, Sean Padillon and coach Selina Sliger.

The Donnelly Georges P. Vanier Vipers have won the Northwest Junior High School 2J boys’ volleyball championship.

The Vipers defeated the Fairview Cobras in an exciting final of the four-team tournament hosted by St. Andrew’s in High Prairie, Nov. 6-7.

Vanier capped a great season, coach Parker Bonnah says.

“Winning the zone championship was certainly a nice way to wrap up the season,” Bonnah says.

“Right from the start of the season, the coaches knew we had a team that could be competitive with the right direction.”

The Vipers finished second in their first two tournaments of the season.

“Then we had some growing pains and some finishes we knew were not representative of the team we had,” Bonnah says.

Vanier finished second in a tournament in Grimshaw the weekend before the zone finals.

“The Vipers had a perfect 10-0 record on the final weekend, not losing a single set despite falling behind in both sets in the zone final against Fairview,” Bonnah says.

“The boys stayed the course, trusted themselves and didn’t let the doubt creep in.

“Their coaches are truly proud with the way they grew over the season.”

St. Andrew’s finished third by default after Wabasca Golden Eagle did not show up for the game.

The tournament concludes the junior high volleyball season.

No provincial championships are held in the junior high division.

Richard Froese

South Peace News